Mobile Gamma Cameras Market Report, Analysis Research And Growth Forecast 2023-2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled“ Mobile Gamma Cameras Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028. ” Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the mobile gamma cameras market report .

How Big is the Mobile Gamma Cameras Market?

The global mobile gamma cameras market size reached US$ 53.6 Million in 2022 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 68.6 Million by 2028 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during 2023-2028.

What is

Mobile Gamma Camera ?

A mobile gamma camera is portable imaging equipment that is used to record and analyze gamma radiation that is released from the body. They include a gamma-ray detector, collimator, and imaging system to capture quality images. They are produced using technologically advanced components, such as photomultiplier tubes, semiconductor detectors, and high-resolution scintillation crystals. They enable rapid imaging that leads to prompt diagnosis and treatment, which is essential in emergencies. They are utilized in identifying illnesses, tracking the effectiveness of treatments, and evaluating organ function.

Mobile Gamma Cameras

Market

Demand, Industry Trends:

At present, the rising prevalence of chronic conditions, such as cancer, cardiovascular ailments, and neurological disorders, which require advanced diagnostic imaging, represents one of the key factors impelling the market growth. Additionally, the increasing technological advancements in gamma camera technology, such as improved resolution and faster imaging capabilities, are supporting the market growth. Besides this, the growing geriatric population, which is more susceptible to diseases that require diagnostic imaging, is offering a favorable market outlook.

Moreover, the rising compatibility of mobile gamma cameras with telemedicine platforms is allowing real-time consultation and making it easier to offer expert diagnostics even in remote locations. In addition, the increasing emphasis on the cost-effectiveness of mobile gamma cameras compared to traditional fixed units is encouraging their adoption in smaller healthcare facilities and clinics. Furthermore, the growing need for minimally invasive (MI) surgical procedures necessitates precise imaging for accurate diagnosis and treatment planning. Apart from this, the rising integration of mobile gamma camera data with electronic health records (EHRs) and other hospital management systems to simplify workflow is bolstering the market growth.

Additionally, the increasing development of mobile gamma cameras tailored for specific applications, such as pediatric care or veterinary use, is propelling the market growth. Moreover, the growing focus on preventive measures and early and accurate diagnosis is driving the need for sophisticated imaging devices like mobile gamma cameras.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Mobile Gamma Cameras Industry:



CMR Naviscan Corporation

Crystal Photonics GmbH

DDD-Diagnostic A/S

Digirad Corporation

Dilon Medical Technologies Inc.

GAEDE Medizinsysteme GmbH

Mediso Ltd.

MiE GmbH

Oncovision Inc.

Siemens AG Spectrum Dynamics Medical (Biosensors International Group Ltd.)

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product:



Single-head Mobile Gamma Cameras

Dual-head Mobile Gamma Cameras

Triple-head Mobile Gamma Cameras Handheld Mobile Gamma Camera

Breakup by Application:



Cardiac Imaging

Breast Imaging

Thyroid Scanning

Kidney Scanning

Intraoperative Imaging

Brain Imaging Others

Breakup by End User:



Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Research Centers Imaging Centers and Clinics

Breakup by Region:



North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:



Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

