Pre & Post-Harvest Technology Training In Meghalaya To Promote Fishery Products In North-East

(MENAFN- KNN India) Shillong, Feb 14 (KNN) The Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has collaborated with the Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute (ATARI) in Umiam, Meghalaya, to initiate a training program.

This program aims to foster fishery-based entrepreneurship and establish a robust value chain for fish and fishery products in the North East region.

Themed on advancements in Fish Harvest and Post-Harvest Technologies, the program has drawn Subject Matter Specialists from 26 Krishi Vigyan Kendras spanning Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, and Meghalaya.

George Ninan, Director of CIFT, underscored the institute's unwavering commitment to fortifying the fish and fishery products value chain while nurturing entrepreneurship in the fisheries sector across the North East.

He hailed the collaborative endeavour between CIFT and ATARI, Meghalaya, as a pivotal step toward harnessing the fishery-based potential of the region.

A.K. Mohanty, Director of ATARI, highlighted the consistent growth in fish production witnessed in the North Eastern states in recent years, attributing the upward trend to favourable natural conditions, proactive government measures, and escalating consumer demand for fish products.

Despite this growth, the average fish productivity remains at 1.5 tonnes per hectare per year, trailing behind the national average of 3 tonnes per hectare, indicating room for improvement.

However, despite the rise in production, there persists a shortage of approximately 43,000 tonnes of fish in the region. To address this shortfall, Mohanty mentioned the importation of fish from Bangladesh and other Indian states such as Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal.

Mohanty emphasised the vast potential and expansion opportunities within the fisheries industry in the North Eastern states, owing to abundant water resources, a diverse range of fish species, robust demand for fish, export prospects, and opportunities for technology adoption, value addition, and sustainable development.

(KNN Bureau)