Globalsim Introduces Crane Simulation Training Center At Vietnam Conference

GlobalSim Presents at the Vietnam Seaports Association's (VPA) Annual Conference.

Conference attendees experience the realism of GlobalSim crane simulation technology.

GlobalSim joined Huynh Thy at VPA's annual conference to demonstrate crane training near Ho Chi Minh City and Vung Tau City.

GlobalSim Partners with Huynh Thy at the Vietnam Seaports Association's (VPA) Annual Conference to Demonstrate the Benefits of Crane Simulation Training

- Brad Ball, GlobalSim's Vice President of Sales and MarketingSANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Late last year, GlobalSim joined with its Vietnam partner Huynh Thy as the main sponsor at the Vietnam Seaports Association's (VPA) annual conference in Vung Tau City, Vietnam to demonstrate the benefits of crane simulation training.GlobalSim Vice President Brad Ball, along with executives from Huynh Thy Trading Services Company successfully introduced the Huynh Thy Crane Simulation Training Center (HSTC). The training center includes a newly installed GlobalSim Full Mission crane simulator -- the first of its kind in Vietnam and one of the most technologically advanced crane simulators in Asia.The system was built by GlobalSim with customizations specific for the Vietnamese market. It resides at the new Huynh Thy training center located a short distance from major ports in Ho Chi Minh City and Vung Tau City.At HSTC, students undergo training and gain experience in:.the world's most advanced simulation technology with GlobalSim's Full Mission simulator, and.learn from internationally-accredited training curriculum provided by two strategic partners, Mitsui E&S (Japan), with 100 years of experience in container crane design and manufacturing, and GlobalSim (USA).“We're excited for the future of crane training here in Vietnam," remarked Brad Ball, GlobalSim's Vice President of Sales and Marketing.“Here at the conference, we had a great opportunity to introduce our new system and invite delegates from all around Vietnam to see the system and demonstrate how it can be used to properly train crane operators."GlobalSim's Full Mission has been the most popular simulator product over the last decade, providing users with realistic graphics and motion to prepare them for successful crane operation. The Full Mission is a premium level system that is a favorite among training centers across the globe – particularly those that provide instruction for STS and RTG crane operators. The simulator is 3/4 enclosed and provides minimal distractions for trainees. Additionally, it features a wide range of standard features, including GlobalSim's VR Mode and Coordination Tester.About GlobalSimGlobalSim, Inc. is an employee-owned company that specializes in developing and manufacturing high-end simulators. Widely recognized throughout the world as a leading provider of crane simulators, GlobalSim is focused on developing training systems for the port, construction, industrial, and military markets.About Huynh Thy Trading Services Company (HTC)HTC is a leading provider of productivity solutions for a wide range of fields and applications ranging from industry, factory, logistics and construction, to ports and clean fuel technology, etc. Together with its partners, particularly GlobalSim, HTC pioneers in providing customers with advanced solutions to maximize its productivity, while making the ports and logistics industry in Vietnam greener and safer.

