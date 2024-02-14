United Real Estate Leaders Highlighted For Innovation And Resilience

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) United's low-fee business model thrived in 2023, outperforming the national market amid industry-wide seismic shifts and downsizing

DALLAS, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Four United® Real Estate (United) leaders are featured among 300 distinguished professionals in RISMedia's 2024 Real Estate Newsmakers list. The ranking shines a spotlight on dynamic leaders and their accomplishments in the real estate industry.

This marks the fourth year United Real Estate has been highlighted. The recognition underscores United's commitment to innovation, growth and seeing things differently for the benefit of its brokers, agents and the clients they serve.

We maintained steady organic growth during one of the most unique and challenging years for our industry.

United Real Estate thrived in 2023, outperforming the national market amid industry-wide shifts and downsizing.

Dan Duffy , the CEO of United Real Estate Group, has been honored as a Luminary.



Acknowledged for his visionary approach and strategic thinking, Duffy helped lead his company to exceptional growth. United is a seven-time Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company and a two-time Franchise Times Smartest-Growing U.S. company . He currently ranks No. 19 among 200 of the most influential brokerage leaders in the 2024 T3 Sixty report .

"Our multi-year recognition in the ranking is a testament to the dedication and belief in our business model by those who work with us. We maintained steady organic growth during one of the most unique and challenging years for our industry and significantly outperformed the market. I am thankful to be surrounded by talented, passionate people who choose to see things differently to move our organization forward," commented Duffy.

Rick Haase , President of United Real Estate has been designated as an Influencer.

Haase's leadership has played a pivotal role in United Real Estate's growth to become the sixth-largest real estate company in the United States, expanding from 139th largest in 2019. He has been instrumental in the evolution of product and service offerings including last year's launch of United Real Estate Group, Learning Academy, Marketing Hub, LeadBoost and business process systems. He currently ranks No. 74 among 200 of the most influential brokerage leaders in the 2024 T3 Sixty report .

"It is an honor for our work to be recognized by our industry. We are well positioned for the current market and making solid investments in service offerings for our agents and owners. By putting the right people and resources in place, we are delivering what our agents need to pivot quickly and have the best outcomes in 2024," said Haase.

Amanda Cline , Vice President of Marketing has been named an Achiever.

In 2022, Cline was named one of Kansas City's "40 Under Forty" by Ingram's Magazine. Her steadfast commitment, leadership and talent have supported United Real Estate's growth. She has been a steady hand guiding her team to bring strategic goals to fruition, assisting United's ascent to the 6th largest residential real estate company in America.

"I am honored to be recognized among an exceptional group of professionals in our industry. This recognition is more about the team and my esteemed colleagues at United that continue to support our rapid growth with dedication and drive to create a world-class organization," commented Cline. "The most rewarding part is being able to work closely with our Agents and Brokers, helping them increase their productivity and achieve their goals. It's truly a privilege to be part of our exceptional growth story and surrounded by the brightest minds in real estate. When you love what you do and you feel you are making an impact, the work is no longer work – it's a passion."

Chastity Davenport , Vice President of Brokerage Development has been honored as a Trailblazer.

Chastity applies her unique insights into the evolving real estate industry while advancing recruiting & retention, agent productivity and key performance indicators for United's franchise and select company-owned locations. Her dynamic approach to brokerage development and ability to navigate complexities of the industry underline her success.

"I am deeply honored to be recognized amongst the greats of the real estate industry. So many of these amazing leaders are to be admired for their relentless pursuit of pushing our industry to new heights. My hope is that my efforts throughout my career continue to uplift others and support our brokerage owners and agents in achieving their goals. This recognition as a Trailblazer is a testament to the collaborative spirit and innovative drive within our industry, and I am grateful to be a part of such a dynamic community," stated Davenport.

