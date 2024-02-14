Vietnam Airlines Serves As Corporate Sponsor For 2024 VNARP And VBI Global Vietnam Business And Real Estate Conference

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Mr. Ha Minh Quang, Vietnam Airlines' US General ManagerSAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vietnam Airlines is excited to announce its prestigious role as the Official Carrier and Corporate Sponsor for the 2024 Vietnamese National Association of Real Estate Professionals (VNARP) and VBI Global: Vietnam Business and Real Estate Conference and Expo. This major event represents a significant gathering of industry experts and professionals in the business and real estate sectors of Vietnam.As the Official Carrier, Vietnam Airlines is committed to ensuring a world-class travel experience for all delegates and participants, reflecting the distinctive culture and renowned hospitality of Vietnam. The airline's involvement as a Corporate Sponsor is a testament to its dedication to promoting the growth of Vietnam's burgeoning business and real estate industries on an international stage.The ceremonial signing event took place on February 1, 2024, in Fountain Valley, Calif., formalizing the partnership. The ceremony brought together esteemed representatives from Vietnam Airlines, VNARP, and VBI Global, marking the beginning of a collaborative and fruitful relationship.Mr. Ha Minh Quang, Vietnam Airlines' US General Manager, remarked,“We are thrilled to join hands with VNARP and VBI Global for the 2024 Vietnam Business and Real Estate Conference and Expo. Our role as the Official Carrier and Corporate Sponsor reflects our commitment to supporting the global recognition and growth of Vietnam's real estate and business sectors. We eagerly anticipate providing a seamless and memorable journey for all attendees.”The 2024 expo serves as an unparalleled venue for networking, exchanging industry insights, and showcasing the latest trends in Vietnam's dynamic market. The involvement of Vietnam Airlines enhanced the overall experience of the event, adding significant value for all attendees and participants.About Vietnam AirlinesVietnam Airlines, a member of the SkyTeam Alliance, is the national flag carrier of Vietnam. Renowned for its commitment to safety, service excellence, and innovation, the airline connects Vietnam to the world, fostering business, tourism, and cultural exchanges.About VNARPThe Vietnamese National Association of Real Estate Professionals (VNARP)is a 501(c)6 non-profit organization that connects with real estate professionals, its affiliates and the Vietnamese community nationwide. We're an organization that seeks to expand, empower and lead by example in our community and network. Additionally, our core values are to provide education, empowerment, build business relationships and continue to develop more partnerships to better serve our communities and abroad.About VBI GlobalVBI Global specializes in organizing business and real estate conferences and expos. It focuses on creating opportunities for international investments, networking, and gaining insights into emerging markets like Vietnam.Voice: VBI Global wants to be the reputed voice for the Vietnamese community doing business and investments globally.Bridging: VBI Global is a bridge to help businesses of Vietnamese ownership develop globally and to help global businesses invest and develop in Vietnam.Incubator: VBI Global always wishes to have enthusiastic contributions from talented fellow brothers and sisters to grow together and bring prosperity to the Community.Growth: VBI Global wishes to build a foundation to help Vietnamese businesses everywhere have the capacity to grow stronger and be more sustainable

