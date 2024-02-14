Curapath Strengthens Partnership In Breakthrough Genetic Medicine With Multiyear Development And Manufacturing Agreement

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) VALENCIA, SPAIN, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Curapath, a leader in the development and custom manufacturing of polymer- and lipid-based delivery systems for advanced therapies, has entered into a multiyear Development and Manufacturing Services Agreement with a key customer located in North America. Under this agreement, Curapath will leverage its expertise in Novel Functional Excipients to complete process characterization, process performance qualification (PPQ), and other necessary studies. Anticipated to progress to commercial stages at Curapath Manufacturing site in Valencia in 2025, this multi-year agreement holds the potential to represent a double-digit million revenue contract for Curapath, subject to successful PPQ campaigns and regulatory approvals. This marks a significant milestone in the partnership between the two companies, with Curapath supporting the project since its early development stages.



“We are tremendously grateful for the trust placed in our team over the past few years” said Vicent J. Nebot, Chief Technical Officer of Curapath.“Being part of this pivotal moment and contributing to the delivery of this new disruptive therapy to patients is both an honor and a driving force to continue delivering our best to the advancement of our customer ́s innovative therapies."



“Our team's dedication to advancing innovative therapies is unwavering. Building upon this relationship, we take pride in supporting our customer ́s project and are fully committed to expand and adapt our manufacturing capacities and capabilities to fast evolving needs of advanced therapies." Said Philippe Clavel, Chief Executive Officer of Curapath.



About Curapath



Curapath, with over a decade of unwavering commitment, is dedicated to transforming lives through innovative therapies. With strong expertise in the development and manufacturing of polymers, lipid excipients, and optimized nanoparticle formulations, Curapath simplifies your non-viral gene therapy manufacturing process, offering seamless scalability for both small and large-scale cGMP manufacturing volumes. Having supported more than 50 therapeutic programs in advanced drug delivery formulations through the clinical journey to commercialization, Curapath is the proven CDMO partner to choose for unleashing innovative therapies and confidently navigating the journey from concept to impact on patients. For more information, please visit .

Amador García

Curapath

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn