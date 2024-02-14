Flexible Packaging Market Share, Size, Trends, Segments And Forecast By 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Flexible Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 “, The global flexible packaging market size reached US$ 136.0 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 190.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% during 2024-2032.

Flexible packaging is a versatile type of packaging developed to adapt to the shape and size of the contents it holds. It is commonly used for numerous products, including food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and personal care items. It is typically produced from plastic, foil, paper, or a combination. It can provide a barrier against external elements, such as moisture, light, and oxygen, which helps keep the freshness and quality of the packaged products. Additionally, flexible packaging is lightweight and often takes up less space than conventional rigid packaging, which can lead to reduced transportation costs and environmental benefits. It also allows for various convenient features, including resealable zippers, spouts, and easy-tear openings, enhancing user-friendliness and product accessibility. Nowadays, it can be customized with vibrant graphics and branding elements, making it an effective tool for marketing and product differentiation.



For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/flexible-packaging-market/requestsample

Flexible Packaging Trends and Drivers:

The flexible packaging is primarily driven by the rising popularity of flexible packaging as a sustainable option. In addition, flexible packaging materials are lighter and require less energy to produce, reducing carbon emissions during transportation and influencing market growth. Also, innovations in recyclable and biodegradable flexible packaging materials align with consumer demands for eco-friendly choices, thus augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the widespread adoption of flexible packaging for its superior barrier properties, including protection against moisture, oxygen, and ultraviolet (UV) radiation, extends the shelf life of products, reduces food waste, and enhances consumer satisfaction, representing another major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, manufacturers can tailor flexible packaging to meet specific product requirements with customization options, including numerous sizes, shapes, and printing techniques, which allows businesses to differentiate their products and meet consumer preferences effectively, accelerating the market growth. Furthermore, the rising product use for branding and product information by companies that use vibrant graphics and designs to make their products stand out on store shelves, which is visually appealing packaging and can attract consumers and strengthen brand recognition, thus creating a positive market outlook.



Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product Type:



Printed Rollstock

Preformed Bags and Pouches Others

Breakup by Raw Material:



Plastic

Paper

Aluminium Foil Cellulose

Breakup by Printing Technology:



Flexography

Rotogravure

Digital Others

Breakup by Application:



Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics Others

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:



Amcor Limited

Bemis Company

Berry Global Group, Inc

Mondi Limited

Sealed Air

Aluflexpack AG

Bak Ambalaj Sanayi

Constantia Flexibles

Clondalkin Group

Danaflex Group

DS Smith Plc

Glenroy, Inc

Huhtamaki PPL Limited

Printpack, Inc. ProAmpac Intermediate, Inc.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companys expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: --

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 |United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163