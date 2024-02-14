GPRS Launches Sitemap® On 2/22/24

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GPRS has announced that SiteMap®, its infrastructure mapping software platform, will launch on February 22, 2024.

Ground Penetrating Radar Systems (GPRS) will launch its SiteMap® (patent pending) infrastructure mapping software platform on February 22, 2024.

- Jason Schaff, Senior VP of Marketing and SiteMap® Project ExecutiveMAUMEE, OHIO, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ground Penetrating Radar Systems (GPRS), the country's largest infrastructure visualization company, has announced that it will launch its SiteMap® (patent pending) infrastructure mapping software platform on February 22, 2024.SiteMap® is an all-inclusive, cloud-based facility, construction & infrastructure management solution that uses the data collected on-site by GPRS' Project Managers to create up-to-date as-built drawings, 3D models, virtual walk-throughs, and comprehensive, layered utility maps. It can also house historical infrastructure data for construction sites, facilities, campuses, or a company's distributed assets.This single source of truth for above and below ground infrastructure information allows GPRS customers – including general contractors and facility operators – to control information flow, so they can put the right information into the right hands at exactly the right time, eliminating the costly and potentially dangerous mistakes caused by inaccurate or incomplete data.“SiteMap® represents the next step in GPRS' evolution,” said GPRS Senior Vice President of Marketing and SiteMap® Project Executive, Jason Schaff.“The industry is traditionally a grouping of services that marks findings in the field or in a drawing. With the launch of SiteMap®, our customers can now visualize their infrastructure in an easy-to-use software program.”GPRS is releasing three specialized subscription varieties of SiteMap® as part of its launch event on 2/22/24. The customized subscription choices include:SiteMap® Project – Allows general contractors and project managers to put everyone on the same page with a single source of truth that is securely accessible to everyone who needs it for the life of the project from any computer or mobile device.SiteMap® Team – Helps companies with distributed asset portfolios to eliminate information bottlenecks and manage workflows by collecting, uploading, and securely sharing aggregated subsurface and vital as-built information for multiple facilities, with an administrative team, whether they're in the same room or across the country.SiteMap® Pro – Provides up to five administrative seats for a single facility or campus, and can aggregate past, present, and future infrastructure data, allowing them to manage their accurate, mapped & layered information from anywhere, at any time.“GPRS isn't just a small ground penetrating radar company anymore,” Schaff said.“Our evolution over time has given us the ability to visualize the built world both above and below ground, nationally. We use different tools, training, and a great methodology to deliver 99.8% accurate data to our clients. And now, this evolution has brought us to a software program, SiteMap®, that will redefine how our customers think about infrastructure data management.”GPRS is currently scheduling live, personal demonstrations of SiteMap® for construction, engineering, architectural, and facility professionals. To register for your own SiteMap® demo, visit .About GPRS:Founded by Matt Aston in 2001, GPRS Intelligently Visualizes The Built World® by providing private utility locating, precision concrete scanning & imaging, 3D laser scanning, video pipe inspection, leak detection, and mapping & modeling services to utilities, contractors, engineering firms, and environmental consultants in every major market in the United States.Headquartered in Maumee, Ohio, the company has a team of more than 500 elite Project Managers strategically stationed in every major market across the United States, allowing them to respond to any job site, anywhere in the country, usually within 24 hours.To learn more about GPRS and its services, visit https: .To learn more about SiteMap®, visit .

Christian Wagenhauser

Ground Penetrating Radar Systems

+1 419-767-2417

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

Make it Simple, Make it SiteMap®