Bahraini Media Highlights Azerbaijan's Extraordinary Presidential Election

Puravangara Unnikrishnan, the editor of the Bahrain Kingdom
newspaper "The Daily Tribune News of Bahrain", delivered an
extensive article, published in English, on the snap presidential
elections held in the Azerbaijan Republic on February 7, Azernews reports.
The author, as a journalist, observed the voting process in the
extraordinary presidential elections in the liberated Garabagh
region, emphasised the voters' active participation and transparent
environment creation, and spoke about the importance of youth
activity in this event.
The editor emphasised that he saw Armenian vandalism traces in
the liberated Azerbaijani territories after the 44-day Patriotic
War, the landmine threat continues in those lands, and the Armenian
brutality against historical monuments and graves is at an
unimaginable level. He noted that it takes many years to clean up
mine-contaminated areas and make them suitable for life.
Stating that for the first time in the history of Azerbaijan,
Ilham Aliyev won the presidential elections, covering the entire
territory of the country, the author added that other candidates
for the presidency were happy to recognise the results of the
voting. In the article, it was stated that the election process was
welcomed by international observers, as well as that the voting
took place in a transparent, fair, and broad public interest
environment.
The journalist drew attention to the fact that for journalists
invited from different countries, all conditions have been created
to cover the elections in the media. They were allowed to freely
enter the polling stations, observe the voting process, and
communicate with the voters.
The editor noted that the voters supported President Ilham
Aliyev, who protected the pride of his people as a result of the
Victory in the Garabagh war, with high spirits. At the same time,
the article mentioned the reconstruction work carried out in the
liberated territories after the war.
The full text of the article can be found at the link below:
