Bahraini Media Highlights Azerbaijan's Extraordinary Presidential Election

Fatime Letifova

Puravangara Unnikrishnan, the editor of the Bahrain Kingdom newspaper "The Daily Tribune News of Bahrain", delivered an extensive article, published in English, on the snap presidential elections held in the Azerbaijan Republic on February 7, Azernews reports.

The author, as a journalist, observed the voting process in the extraordinary presidential elections in the liberated Garabagh region, emphasised the voters' active participation and transparent environment creation, and spoke about the importance of youth activity in this event.

The editor emphasised that he saw Armenian vandalism traces in the liberated Azerbaijani territories after the 44-day Patriotic War, the landmine threat continues in those lands, and the Armenian brutality against historical monuments and graves is at an unimaginable level. He noted that it takes many years to clean up mine-contaminated areas and make them suitable for life.

Stating that for the first time in the history of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev won the presidential elections, covering the entire territory of the country, the author added that other candidates for the presidency were happy to recognise the results of the voting. In the article, it was stated that the election process was welcomed by international observers, as well as that the voting took place in a transparent, fair, and broad public interest environment.

The journalist drew attention to the fact that for journalists invited from different countries, all conditions have been created to cover the elections in the media. They were allowed to freely enter the polling stations, observe the voting process, and communicate with the voters.

The editor noted that the voters supported President Ilham Aliyev, who protected the pride of his people as a result of the Victory in the Garabagh war, with high spirits. At the same time, the article mentioned the reconstruction work carried out in the liberated territories after the war.

