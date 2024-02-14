Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russia's Caesar Kunikov Large Landing Ship

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Armed Forces and units of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate destroyed Russia's Caesar Kunikov large landing ship near Alupka, Crimea, early on February 14.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

According to the General Staff, at the time of the attack, the ship was in the territorial waters of Ukraine near Alupka (temporarily occupied Crimea).

It is noteworthy that Caesar Kunikov, after whom the ship was named, also died on February 14 – but in 1943.

On February 1, soldiers of a special unit of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate destroyed the Ivanovets missile corvette of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, using Ukrainian-made MAGURA V5 naval drones.