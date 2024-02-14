Dubai Investments 3rd Edition of Annual Green Run kicks off on 18th Feb 2024

(MENAFN- Ogilvy) UAE, Dubai, February 13th, 2024 - Dubai Investments announces the 3rd edition of the flagship annual event, the Dubai Investments Green Run 2024. Scheduled for February 18th, 2024, the Green Run will take place at Dubai Investments Park, starting from the main roundabout adjacent to the Dubai Investments Headquarters Building in Dubai Investments Park 1.



Building on the success of the previous years, the Dubai Investments Green Run continues its mission to promote a greener and smarter future while fostering community engagement. Open to participants of all ages, the event offers a 3km or jog and a 5km timed run for the running experts. Registrations are open until February 13th and interested individuals can sign up at



"The Dubai Investments Green Run stands as a testament to our steadfast commitment to sustainable practices and promoting healthier lifestyles," said Mohammed Saeed Al Raqbani, Head of the Sustainability Committee at Dubai Investments and General Manager of Dubai Investments Industries and Masharie. "We have succeeded in adding the Green Run as a new sporting event in Dubai's vibrant sports calendar, underscoring our dedication to enhancing the city's growing roster of community-driven and environmentally conscious initiatives . We were thrilled to witness active participation from people of all age groups, signaling the event's growing resonance within the community. With the overwhelming success of the past two years propelling us forward, we anticipate an even greater turnout this year."



The 3km walk/run welcomes participants of all fitness levels, allowing individuals to complete the course at their own pace, whether running, walking, or utilizing mobility aids. Meanwhile, the 5km walk/run features timed competition, with top finishers in adult and youth categories eligible for cash prizes. Additionally, organizations and schools with outstanding green messages will be recognized and rewarded.



Ruth Dickinson, Event Director at FittGROUP, emphasized the event's focus on promoting sustainable practices. "The Dubai Investments Green Run is not just a race; it's a community-driven initiative to raise awareness and support environmentally friendly choices in our daily lives," she stated. "From paperless communications and registrations to sustainable route signage and finish arches, we are committed to minimizing our ecological footprint. Participants are encouraged to bring their own reusable water bottles, reducing single-use plastics, while recycling bins will be strategically placed throughout the event area."



The culminating point of the Green Run will be the Green Village, situated behind Dubai Investments Headquarters in Dubai Investments Park 1. Serving as a Smart Zone for families, the Green Village will offer a variety of eco-friendly activities and entertainment for all ages. Dubai Investments invites everyone to join the movement towards a more sustainable future at the Dubai Investments Green Run 2024.







MENAFN14022024004696012122ID1107849500