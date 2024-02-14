Blockchain Festival And Traders Fair 2024: Shaping The Future Of Finance And Blockchain In Singapore

(MENAFN- Mid-East) FINEXPO proudly hosts two events namely the Blockchain Festival and Traders Fair Singapore at the iconic Marina Bay Sands. The latest in Blockchain technology and financial markets will come together at these events to create a never-before-seen convergence of innovation and investment opportunities.

The Blockchain Festival and Traders Fair Singapore are made possible by the generous support of its sponsors, forward-thinking organisations, media partners, and companies who understand the value of promoting creativity and cooperation in the blockchain industry and worldwide financial markets. These sponsors, media partners, and companies are essential to the development of an immersive and dynamic atmosphere that fosters the exchange of ideas, promotes partnerships, and shapes the direction of the financial sector.

FINEXPO is thrilled to bring together a diverse and stellar lineup of speakers who are at the forefront of innovation in the blockchain space and trading industry. Our renowned speakers will share their insights, experiences, and vision for the future of blockchain and trading, providing attendees with a unique opportunity to learn from the best in the field.

One of our speakers at the Traders Fair Singapore is Gero Azrul, a veteran trader who started trading in 2006. Despite the numerous ups and downs in the market, Gero has persisted and developed a steady stream of income. His trading approach is based on four essential checkpoints-the Trading Framework, Skillset, Start, Scale, Secure, and Asset Allocation in Critical Mass. He stands firm in his belief that successful trading includes having an optimistic outlook, controlling risks, and creating an appropriate trading strategy.

Listen to Gero as he discusses“Straight Up Earn 4-5 Figures in USD Every Month as a Beginner and Protect Your Capital Without Stressful Analytics!” and make your way to a successful trading journey.

Joining the stellar lineup for the Blockchain Festival speakers are Eric Saywei Neo and Belinda Lim. Eric Saywei Neo, Board Director of Medway Investments, has learned how to negotiate the complexities of working for different corporations, starting his own business, and becoming an intrapreneur in the fields of capital markets, FinTech (HFT, tokenisation, and Web3), family offices, and the difficult terrain of the volatile market.

Belinda Lim, Head of Singapore at The Sandbox, is a speaker and a serial entrepreneur. Having worked in the blockchain space for five years, she has helped many firms that have raised millions of dollars. Additionally, Belinda is the author of the book Blockchain for Ladies, Blocklass, which demystifies blockchain technology and offers insights into a variety of job options in the cryptocurrency space.

We extend a warm invitation to blockchain enthusiasts, traders, investors, and anyone keen on exploring the future of decentralized technology and financial markets. The Blockchain Festival and Traders Fair provide a unique opportunity to engage with thought leaders, discover innovative solutions, and explore potential investment avenues.

Details of the Singapore Traders Fair and Blockchain Festival 2024

Date: Saturday, 2 March 2024

Time: 9:30 AM – 18:00

Venue: Marina Bay Sands Singapore, Expo and Convention Centre

For information on how to participate and promote your business to a worldwide audience, please visit tradersfair and blockchainfestival . Sponsorship requests are warmly welcomed. Kindly reach out to FINEXPO at ....

About FINEXPO:

FINEXPO is a premier event organiser and has been a global producer of conferences, forums, summits, shows, exhibitions, festivals, fairs, and awards since 2002. Through its events, FINEXPO consistently strives to achieve greater heights, producing outstanding performances and important series throughout the world, including in Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, South Korea, South Africa, Egypt, Ukraine, Russia, China, Latvia, Cyprus, Europe, Russia, and the USA.