Korean Company Plans To Deliver High-Speed Electric Trains To Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February ё4. The South
Korean Hyundai ROTEM company discussed the prospects of the
delivery of six high-speed electric trains to Uzbekistan, Trend reports.
This was discussed at a meeting between Ambassador Vitaliy Fen
of Uzbekistan and the president of Hyundai ROTEM, Lee Yong-bae.
The sides also discussed matters of cooperation in the field of
transportation.
The task of supplying high-speed electric trains is defined in
the decree of the head of Uzbekistan from October 10, 2023, "On
measures to radically reform Uzbekistan's railway transport." It is
expected that the purchase of trains will serve the development of
railway transportation in the country as a whole and, in
particular, will connect Tashkent with Samarkand, Bukhara, Khiva,
and other historical cities, thus creating convenience for
residents and tourists.
In addition, the management of Hyundai ROTEM expressed readiness
to provide computers and smart boards for educational institutions
in Uzbekistan's Karakalpakstan within the framework of cooperation
in the social sphere. This will help to support reforms in primary
and specialized secondary education in Uzbekistan. It is planned to
deliver the equipment and materials to Karakalpakstan in May.
During the meeting, it was also confirmed that the Hyundai ROTEM
delegation plans to visit Uzbekistan and take part in the Tashkent
International Investment Forum scheduled for May 2–3 to familiarize
themselves with the investment opportunities of the country and
discuss new prospects for cooperation.
As a result, an agreement was reached on specific measures aimed
at deepening cooperation.
MENAFN14022024000187011040ID1107849324
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.