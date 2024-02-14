Korean Company Plans To Deliver High-Speed Electric Trains To Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February ё4. The South Korean Hyundai ROTEM company discussed the prospects of the delivery of six high-speed electric trains to Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

This was discussed at a meeting between Ambassador Vitaliy Fen of Uzbekistan and the president of Hyundai ROTEM, Lee Yong-bae.

The sides also discussed matters of cooperation in the field of transportation.

The task of supplying high-speed electric trains is defined in the decree of the head of Uzbekistan from October 10, 2023, "On measures to radically reform Uzbekistan's railway transport." It is expected that the purchase of trains will serve the development of railway transportation in the country as a whole and, in particular, will connect Tashkent with Samarkand, Bukhara, Khiva, and other historical cities, thus creating convenience for residents and tourists.

In addition, the management of Hyundai ROTEM expressed readiness to provide computers and smart boards for educational institutions in Uzbekistan's Karakalpakstan within the framework of cooperation in the social sphere. This will help to support reforms in primary and specialized secondary education in Uzbekistan. It is planned to deliver the equipment and materials to Karakalpakstan in May.

During the meeting, it was also confirmed that the Hyundai ROTEM delegation plans to visit Uzbekistan and take part in the Tashkent International Investment Forum scheduled for May 2–3 to familiarize themselves with the investment opportunities of the country and discuss new prospects for cooperation.

As a result, an agreement was reached on specific measures aimed at deepening cooperation.