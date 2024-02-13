Ellis Martin: Goviex Uranium Inc.'S (CVE:GXU) Daniel Major-The Path To Uranium Production This Cycle In Africa

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)
Join Ellis Martin on MONEYTALK Radio for a chat with Daniel Major, the CEO of Goviex Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU) (OTCMKTS:GVXXF). GoviEx is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of uranium properties in Africa. With a substantial resource inventory, GoviEx's main objective is to become a major uranium supplier by exploring and developing its key projects: the Madaouela Project in Niger and the Muntanga Project in Zambia, both of which are forecast to be in production in this uranium cycle.
- Mining permits granted in Niger and Zambia
- Strong shareholder base
- A growing Africa-based company
- One of the largest uranium resources amongst its peer group
- Considerable exploration upside potential
GoviEX Uranium will be exhibiting at the Mines and Money Miami Conference February 22,23 2024. Investors register here:
Ellis Martin will be speaking at this event.
To Listen to the Interview, please visit:
-p src="http://www.abnnewswire.net/images/buts/linkedin-social.png" border="0">
Phone: +1 604-681-5529 Fax: +1 604-682-2060
Email: ...
MENAFN13022024000111011020ID1107849154
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.