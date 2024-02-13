Ellis Martin: Goviex Uranium Inc.'S (CVE:GXU) Daniel Major-The Path To Uranium Production This Cycle In Africa

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Join Ellis Martin on MONEYTALK Radio for a chat with Daniel Major, the CEO of Goviex Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU) (OTCMKTS:GVXXF). GoviEx is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of uranium properties in Africa. With a substantial resource inventory, GoviEx's main objective is to become a major uranium supplier by exploring and developing its key projects: the Madaouela Project in Niger and the Muntanga Project in Zambia, both of which are forecast to be in production in this uranium cycle.

- Mining permits granted in Niger and Zambia

- Strong shareholder base

- A growing Africa-based company

- One of the largest uranium resources amongst its peer group

- Considerable exploration upside potential

GoviEX Uranium will be exhibiting at the Mines and Money Miami Conference February 22,23 2024. Investors register here:

Ellis Martin will be speaking at this event.

To Listen to the Interview, please visit:

