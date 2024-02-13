307 Suspected Kidnappers Detained In Nigeria

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) At least 307 suspected kidnappers were detained Sunday by Nigerian police in the latest raid targeted at their hideouts in Abuja, the country's capital, an official said Monday.



Benneth Igweh, the police chief in the Federal Capital Territory, who led the raid Sunday, told reporters here that it was conducted in Gidan Dambe, an area in the Dei-Dei-Zuba axis of Abuja, where suspected kidnappers from the neighboring Niger and Kaduna states, as well as other neighboring communities, usually meet to relax and regroup.



“The suspects, consisting of 293 males and 14 females, were arrested during the successful raid,” said Igweh.



Arms and live ammunition were recovered from the suspects, he said, adding they were also in possession of illicit drugs or substances, and motorcycles used for criminal operations during the raid by the police.



“The screening and investigation of the suspects is underway, after which they would be charged to court,” Igweh added. Enditem