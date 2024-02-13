Ukrzaliznytsia Holds Meeting With G7 Ambassadors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrzaliznytsia JSC Management Board Chairman Yevhen Liashchenko has met with the Ambassadors of the Group of Seven (G7), presenting the achievements of Ukraine's railway industry in 2023 and outlining the plans for 2024.

The relevant statement was made by the company's press service , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The meeting was attended by the representatives of the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Canada, Italy, France, Germany and Japan.

“Ukrzaliznytsia is Ukraine's largest employer and a leader in freight transportation. The company generates 1.5% of Ukraine's GDP and has a share of 62% in the total volume of cargo transportation by all types of transport. Since the full-scale war started, we have not stopped for a second, have been restoring the movement of trains in the east and south of Ukraine, where it is so needed, have been working on the development and implementation of new projects and quality changes,” Liashchenko told.

In his words, following the results of 2023, the company's payments to the state budget are expected to hit a record high.

The G7 representatives were introduced to a new structure of the railway freight transportation vertical, namely the new subdivisions, such as UZ Cargo, Terminal Operator, Port Station Operator, etc. Foreign partners also explored digital innovations in the freight and passenger services segments.

Among other things, Liashchenko presented the company's key plans for 2024, namely the development and approval of the corporate strategy for 2025-2030; the implementation of investment projects with international financing; the completion of the break-even plan; the consistent introduction of anti-corruption measures.

Additionally, the participants were presented the inclusive and veteran reintegration projects, which Ukrzaliznytsia JSC had already been implementing or planning to implement this year.

The parties agreed to continue cooperation, as well as discussed the possibilities and prospects for attracting foreign investment in Ukraine's railway industry to restore, modernize and develop it.

A reminder that, in January 2024, Ukrzaliznytsia JSC transported 7.5 million tonnes of exported goods, which is 45% higher compared to the same period last year and 25% higher compared to November 2023, when the company's freight transportation volumes hit a record high since the Russian invasion started.

Photo: Ukrzaliznytsia