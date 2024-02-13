CHARLES & COLVARD REPORTS SECOND QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CTHR ) (the "Company"), a globally recognized fine jewelry company that specializes in moissanite and lab grown diamonds, reported financial results for the second quarter ended December 31, 2023 ("Second Quarter Fiscal 2024").



Management Commentary



"We acknowledge the recent industry shift has presented us with numerous challenges and has significantly impacted our earnings. However, we do not believe this setback will deter our progress or hinder our long-term growth and strategic initiatives.

We remain committed to delivering long-term shareholder value and look forward to the opportunities that lie ahead," said Don O'Connell, President and CEO of the Company.



Recent Corporate Highlights



Launched MADE ShoppingTM, the Company's new owned multimedia network;

Introduced madeshopping, the Company's new owned transactional website in support of MADE ShoppingTM programming;

Launched two strategic drop-ship partnerships-with Fred Meyer Jewelers and the Army & Air Force Exchange Service, or The Exchange;

Introduced Caydia® lab grown diamond finished jewelry products in select Helzberg Diamonds Stores;

Expanded charlesandcolvard assortment to include 126 new Forever OneTM moissanite and Caydia® lab grown diamond fine jewelry styles;

Debuted lab grown diamond finished jewelry products with drop-ship and marketplace partners, including Amazon, Belk, eBay, ShopHQ and Walmart;

Partnered with National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. during the month of October to host a social media giveaway campaign;

Sponsored Raleigh Magazine's Cocktail Classic event in November; and Appeared in numerous brand and product placements, including TODAY, theknot, Brides, JCKonline, Insider, and MarieClaire.



Financial Summary for Second Quarter Fiscal 2024

(Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 Compared to Quarter Ended December 31, 2022)



Net sales of $7.9 million for the quarter, a decrease of 24% from $10.4 million in the year-ago quarter.

In the Online Channels segment, which consists of e-commerce outlets including charlesandcolvard, moissaniteoutlet, charlesandcolvarddirect, madeshopping, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship retail and other pure-play e-commerce outlets, net sales of $6.7 million, representing 84% of total net sales for the quarter, compared to $7.8 million, or 76% of total net sales in the year-ago quarter.

In the Traditional segment, which consists of wholesale and brick-and-mortar customers, net sales of $1.3 million, representing 16% of total net sales for the quarter, compared to $2.5 million, or 24% of total net sales, in the year-ago quarter.

Finished jewelry net sales of $7.4 million for the quarter.

Loose jewel net sales of $0.5 million for the quarter.

Gross profit was $2.9 million, or a gross margin of 36% for the quarter, compared to gross profit of $4.3 million, or gross margin of 41% in the year-ago quarter.



Operating expenses increased 5% to $5.8 million for the quarter, compared to $5.5 million in the year-ago quarter.

Net loss was $2.9 million, or $0.09 loss per diluted share for the quarter, compared to net loss of $1.0 million, or $0.03 loss per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding were 30.3 million for the quarter, consistent with the year-ago quarter.

Financial Position

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $11.1 million as of December 31, 2023, compared to $15.6 million as of June 30, 2023, representing a decrease of $4.5 million. Total inventory decreased to $25.8 million as of December 31, 2023, down from $26.8 million as of June 30, 2023, and down from $35.0 million as of December 31, 2022. The Company had no debt outstanding as of December 31, 2023.

