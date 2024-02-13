Fintech In The UAE Will Contribute $900 Per Capita By 2030

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Analysts of UnaFinancial have assessed the contribution of fintech to the well-being of the GCC region. By 2030, the UAE's fintech will add the highest value to the GDP per capita – $915.6. It will be followed by Saudi Arabia ($561.5) and Bahrain ($262.3).

United Arab Emirates | February 13, 2024 - The analysts calculated the value of fintech investment in GDP per capita of the GCC region using Tracxn data on funds raised by fintech companies. In 2022, the UAE was a leader with a significant gap – $636.4 (1.01%) in GDP per capita came from fintech. It was followed by Bahrain with $89 (0.24%) and Saudi Arabia with $75 (0.18%). For the entire GCC region, the impact of fintech on the well-being of citizens equaled $161 per capita.

According to UnaFinancial's forecast, by 2030, the UAE will still have the highest value of fintechs' contribution to GDP per capita. It will equal $915.6 (a 44%-increase compared to 2022). The second place will be taken by Saudi Arabia with $561.5 (an increase of +650%). Next comes Bahrain with $262.3. Despite the smaller value, it is projected to show a 3-times increase over 8 years, which is due to the rapid development of fintech in the country from 2021. For the GCC region, the fintech influence will increase from $160.8 to $506.7 per capita.

