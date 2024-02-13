Azerbaijani Mps To Attend Forum On Combating Neo-Colonialism

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Russia will host
an international forum on combating neo-colonialism, Trend reports, referring
to the Press and Public Relations Department of Azerbaijani
Parliament.
Azerbaijan will be represented at this event by the First Deputy
Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Chairman of the
Parliamentary Committee on Legal Policy and State Building Ali
Huseynli, and head of the working group on inter-parliamentary
relations with Russia MP Nizami Safarov.
MPs of the Azerbaijani Parliament will take part in this
international forum organized by the United Russia party and will
express the position of the Azerbaijani side in the discussions at
the event.
