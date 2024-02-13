Transact Announces Joint Venture With Geo Data Intelligence Corporation/Ezrouting

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Nate Brogan, chief executive officer at TransActLYNNWOOD, WA., UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TransAct , a leader in operational and compliance software for the education sector, today announced that it has finalized a joint venture agreement with Geo Data Intelligence Corporation to bring a category-leading transportation management platform, EZTransportation , to the K-12 education market.As part of this agreement, TransAct will acquire Geo Data Intelligence Corporation's AI-enabled EZRouting product technology, formerly also sold under the TravelTracker-Routing name by TransAct. The EZRouting product will continue to be offered and supported through the joint venture as a key component of the EZTransportation platform.This new relationship leverages the substantial strengths of both firms, combining Geo Data Intelligence Corporation's deep understanding of the challenges faced by school district transportation teams and advanced product development capabilities with TransAct's go-to-market expertise and exceptional customer service, to the ultimate benefit of school districts across the country.EZTransportation is a leading-edge, comprehensive transportation management platform designed specifically for K-12 school districts. Using EZTransportation, districts can leverage AI to efficiently and effectively manage their transportation program planning and scheduling, daily route management, driver time tracking, school and parent communication, fleet maintenance, activity trip coordination and more, all within a single integrated system.“We are tremendously excited about not only the impact this new relationship with Geo Data Intelligence Corporation will have on the student transportation sector as a whole, but the tangible benefits this comprehensive new transportation platform will provide to school districts. EZTransportation is not only going to eliminate many of the challenges inherent in student transportation but also help transportation professionals to streamline their processes, saving both time and money and increasing student safety,” stated Nate Brogan, chief executive officer at TransAct."I am thrilled to form a strong partnership with TransAct. This collaboration presents a unique opportunity for us to combine our strengths, expertise, and visions. I believe that together, we can achieve remarkable outcomes and create a lasting impact on school transportation. I am eager to embark on this journey with the TransACT team, confident that our shared dedication and synergy will lead us to even greater success,” commented Jason Wang, CEO of Geo Data Intelligence Corporation.For more information about EZTransportation, please visit .About TransActFor more than 25 years, TransAct Communications has dedicated itself to providing educational institutions with software solutions that help streamline their operations and improve compliance. More than 30 State Departments of Education and 5,100+ school districts across the country use TransAct software to reduce operational complexity, more efficiently meet state and federal requirements, improve campus-wide communication, enhance board performance and more safely and effectively serve their students. For more information about TransAct, visit .About Geo Data Intelligence CorporationWith senior leadership's over 50 years of combined experience in the student transportation and mapping industry, GDIC has quickly made a name for itself with revolutionary modernized routing software that empowers the industry with a platform that is adaptable and customizable. Our cloud-based systems have been used in over 300 school districts, serving more than 1 million students. Utilizing these solutions, districts have been able to streamline their operations, effectively manage driver shortage issues, consolidate routing operations and greatly improve communication with parents/guardians. For additional information, please visit ezrouting.

