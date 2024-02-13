IGY Launches Savannah Harbor Marina Development, Expanding IGY Marinas' Best-In-Class Global Network

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Steve English, President IGY MarinasSAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Island Global Yachting (IGY Marinas) announces the development of a new marina in the heart of Savannah, Georgia. Branded IGY Savannah Harbor Marina and developed in partnership with Savannah Harbor Partners LLC, the destination will, upon completion in the Spring of 2025, feature 100 berths for vessels of all sizes, including over 1,000 linear feet to accommodate deep draft superyachts. Located just 5 miles from the Intracoastal Waterway and with no air draft or depth restrictions on the Savannah River, it is an ideal stopover point for both cruisers and transiting superyachts.IGY Savannah Harbor Marina's central location on Hutchinson Island offers easy access to the city center just across the Savannah River and is a quick ferry ride away from the charming Savannah Historic District. The marina will offer sweeping views of the Savannah skyline and will be part of the Savannah Harbor mixed-use development, conveniently located next to the Savannah Convention Center and Westin Hotel. The Savannah Harbor development features the recently completed Emma James apartments by Woodfield Development, in addition to a park, restaurants and retail shops. A signature waterfront restaurant is planned, and the Club at Savannah Harbor golf course and spa is located just steps away. With the Savannah International Airport and local FBOs only 25 minutes away, daily flights are available to many of the top destinations in the US and Canada.Known for its rich history and architecture, Savannah attracts visitors from around the world and has a long history of nautical tourism and commerce, including the vibrant Port of Savannah. Savannah is a popular tourism destination in the southeastern United States and provides convenient proximity to other vibrant and welcoming cities such as Charleston, South Carolina and Jacksonville, Florida.“We are excited to be involved in this wonderful project and a catalyst of nautical tourism in this thriving area. The opportunity to develop and operate IGY Savannah Harbor Marina means we will deliver the highest levels of service to our global clientele in this incredible destination,” says Steve English, President, IGY Marinas.Myrick Marine Contracting Corporation will provide services as the general contractor. MEECO-Sullivan Wahoo docks will be installed in the small boat inner basin, and Marinetek floating concrete pontoons will be utilized for the superyacht dock located along the river.IGY Savannah Harbor Marina will include state of the art amenities encompassing fueling, shore power, deep water berthing, parking, and marina concierge services.“We are pleased to have an IGY Marina as part of the Savannah Harbor development. IGY Marinas is a global leader in the maritime community, and we welcome their expertise and brand recognition. The marina will be a focal point of the development and enhance the service offerings of this incomparable area,” said John Cay, principal of Savannah Harbor Partners LLC.*** END***About Savannah Harbor Partners LLCSavannah Harbor Partners, LLC is engaged in developing a 35-acre premier mixed-use waterfront community. Plans are underway for a boutique 5-star hotel and luxury residences, a residential building designed to accommodate residential, retail, and office, a high-tech office building for a major tenant, and a signature event pavilion on the 5-acre waterfront park. Future plans will also include a fresh market village, additional residential for sale and rental, and commercial spaces to serve the residents at Savannah Harbor.About Island Global Yachting LLCIGY's worldwide network of properties sets luxury standards for service and quality in nautical tourism. IGY has the only global portfolio of premium yachting destinations, serving over 10,000 annual customers at 23 marinas across 13 countries.IGY's unprecedented collection of marinas spans the Americas, Europe, and Middle East serving a variety of vessel types, and is the home port for many of the world's largest superyachts. As a proud subsidiary of MarineMax, a publicly listed company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HZO), IGY Marinas benefits from its affiliation with the world's largest recreational boat retailer. MarineMax not only holds a dominant position in boat sales but also excels in yacht brokerage, charter services, and overall maritime support. Discover IGY Marina's network at .About Myrick Marine Contracting CorporationMyrick Marine is a full-service marine contractor owning and operating one of the most extensive fleets of floating marine construction equipment in the southeastern United States. Myrick Marine is a family-run company that offers personal attention to clients, along with the ability to react at a moment's notice – rare attributes in this industry. Committed to excellence, Myrick Marine combines over 32 years' experience with a solid knowledge of the marine environment to provide unique solutions to the clients' needs.About MEECO SullivanMeeco Sullivan has a long and rich history of serving the needs of both public and private waterfront developers, marina owners, boating enthusiasts, and all who love life on the water. MEECO began as three different companies: Atlantic-Meeco (est. 1960), Sullivan Flotation Systems (est. 1961), and Wahoo Docks (est. 1989), but have united to focus on delivering the absolute highest-quality floating dock systems available anywhere, and all made right here in the USA.Meeco Sullivan now comprises over 150 years of combined industry experience, three state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities for steel, timber, and aluminum floating docks, and the financial commitment and resources of the parent company, Tuckahoe Holdings.About MarinetekMarinetek is an internationally recognized brand name for premium marinas and advanced floating solutions. With the industry's widest pontoon product range and a network of marina experts around the world, Marinetek meets the needs for building world-class marinas.Marinetek offers concrete pontoons, breakwaters and marina equipment. Through collaborative partnerships, Marinetek provides its customers expertise and single source services from design, manufacturing and installation to maintenance and modernization of marinas. Operating in more than 45 and manufacturing in 9 countries, Marinetek has delivered more than 2500 marina projects to more than 50 countries worldwide.

