Carbon Capture Magazine Announces 2024 National Carbon Capture Conference & Expo And National Hydrogen Conference Dates

Call for Abstracts Now Open - Produced by Carbon Capture Magazine and organized by BBI International

SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Carbon Capture Magazine has announced the dates for the third annual National Carbon Capture Conference & Expo . Taking place November 19-20, 2024, in Saint Paul, Minnesota, at the Saint Paul RiverCentre, NCCC is designed specifically for companies and organizations advancing technologies and policy that support the removal of carbon dioxide (CO2) from all sources, including fossil fuel-based power plants, ethanol production plants and industrial processes, and directly from the atmosphere.The National Hydrogen Conference & Expo has been added to the conference as a co-located event. The National Hydrogen Conference & Expo is a key forum for experts and stakeholders in the hydrogen energy sector, focusing on scaling up clean hydrogen production to meet increasing demand. This event explores the development of large-scale and commercially viable hydrogen ecosystems, crucial for transitioning to sustainable energy."As we progress towards a more sustainable future, the integration of emerging technologies in carbon capture and hydrogen energy is crucial,” says John Nelson, vice president of operations, sales and marketing at BBI International.“The National Carbon Capture Conference & Expo, along with the National Hydrogen Conference & Expo, presents a unique platform for industry leaders and innovators to converge, share insights, and drive forward the crucial agenda of decarbonization. We are committed to fostering discussions that not only address the current challenges but also unlock future opportunities in carbon capture, utilization, and storage, as well as in the rapidly evolving hydrogen market. Our call for abstracts is a step towards gathering the best minds to explore and expand the horizons of these transformative technologies."The National Carbon Capture Conference & Expo and the National Hydrogen Conference & Expo are currently searching for experienced professionals to discuss key elements of the carbon capture, storage, and utilization (CCUS) industry. BBI International is now accepting abstracts through July 21 on the following categories:.Tax Policy.Impact on Carbon Intensity of all Forms of Energy.Required Plant Infrastructure.Environmental Permitting.Pipeline Requirements and Construction.Low Carbon Fuel Markets and Mandates.Project Development.Turning Carbon into Value.New Technologies Driving the Industry.Reducing the Carbon Footprint of Concrete"With the emergence of hydrogen into the CCUS industry, we wanted to include more content focused on the integration of hydrogen with carbon management,” said Danielle Piekarski, content manager for Carbon Capture Magazine. "We encourage those who work in the hydrogen and/or CCUS space to submit an abstract and join the discussion of partnering these technologies to scale up decarbonization projects."To submit a speaker presentation, abstract or learn more, please visit the conference website .About Carbon Capture MagazineCarbon Capture Magazine is a news and data source designed specifically for companies and organizations advancing technologies that support the removal of carbon dioxide (CO2) from all sources, including fossil fuel-based power plants, ethanol production plants and industrial processes, as well as directly from the atmosphere. Our online news source gathers top stories, research, data, trends and information on all aspects of CCS with the goal to help companies build knowledge, connect with others, and better understand the market and carbon utilization.About BBI InternationalSince 1995, BBI International has produced globally recognized bioenergy events and trade magazines. In addition to the National Carbon Capture Conference & Expo, BBI owns and operates the largest, longest-running ethanol conference in the world-the International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo (FEW) as well as the International Biomass Conference & Expo, Biodiesel Summit: Sustainable Aviation Fuel & Renewable Diesel, Carbon Capture & Storage Summit, National SAF Conference & Expo, and UAS Summit & Expo. The company publishes Biomass Magazine, Pellet Mill Magazine, Ethanol Producer Magazine, Carbon Capture Magazine, SAF Magazine and Biodiesel Magazine, as well as a number of ancillary products including maps, directories, e-newsletters and other Web-based industry resources.

