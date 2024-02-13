(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blood Purification Equipment Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

According to this in-depth analysis, the market, valued at $19.1 billion in 2023, is predicted to surge to $28.71 billion by 2028, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. This growth trajectory is underpinned by a combination of factors, including technological innovations, the surging prevalence of renal diseases, and an aging global population.

The data indicates a robust expansion due to the rise in the number of kidney transplants, the growing demand for home-based dialysis solutions, and an ongoing effort towards cost-effectiveness and product innovation. The current research highlights Asia-Pacific as the dominant region in the market, with significant contributions from North America and Western Europe.

Trends shaping the future of blood purification equipment



Adoption of personalized medicine, enhancing treatment efficacy

Increased connectivity in healthcare, promoting better patient outcomes

Collaborations and partnerships within the industry, fostering innovation

Expanding applications of dialysis therapies, including hemodiafiltration advancements Emergence of multi-modal therapies in renal replacement, augmenting treatment options

In the landscape of blood purification, a notable highlight is the contribution of key industry players in bringing forth cutting-edge developments. Innovations such as neutral extracellular traps (NETs) removal technologies and polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) hollow fiber membrane-based devices are setting new benchmarks in the field, showcasing a dedicated pursuit of addressing advanced therapeutic needs.

The market's competitive dynamics and strategic acquisitions

The report also stresses on the competitive landscape, detailing strategic acquisitions such as the notable one by a US-based company specializing in fluoropolymer-derived products, which has expanded its dialysis access solutions with new graft technology aimed at enhancing patient care.

Furthermore, the market research emphasizes the increasing incidence of metabolic and immune disorders leading to higher requirements for blood purification equipment. With the global diabetes prevalence projected to rise significantly, the industry's response has been the continuous development of sophisticated blood purification technologies to manage these health challenges effectively.

The detailed research document offers a granular analysis of the blood purification equipment market, dissecting various market segments and pinpointing areas with the highest growth potential. It serves as a vital tool for stakeholders and industry participants looking to understand and navigate the market landscape, policies, and regulatory frameworks guiding this sector's growth.

Overall, this market research report provides an extensive review of the blood purification equipment sector, presenting valuable insights into the market size, growth factors, and leading industry trends that will influence the market's trajectory in the coming years. It is an indispensable source of information for anyone looking to gain a comprehensive understanding of the industry.

