THE TELEDENTISTS IS DESIGNATED AS A LEADER IN AGE-INCLUSIVE TELEHEALTH DELIVERY

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The TeleDentists

The TeleDentists is the top, nationwide, teledental company in the United States.

Dental-Medical Integration

Joining over 50 health systems, advocates, and philanthropy leaders across the nation, The TeleDentists pledges commitment to meet needs of aging Americans.

- Maria Kunstadter, DDSKANSAS CITY, MO, USA, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The TeleDentists , a national leader in delivering technology-enabled health care pledged its commitment to advance age-inclusive telehealth principles and guidelines that will define the future virtual care for older adults and their family caregivers. By making this pledge, we join a robust list of healthcare leaders who express commitment to high-quality, equitable, and person-centered telehealth for older adults. The TeleDentists plans to use this new age-inclusive framework in developing and implementing telehealth offerings and evaluating its success in best serving older adults.Grounded in practicality, the age-inclusive telehealth principles and guidelines were spearheaded and vetted by the West Health Institute and leading experts in geriatrics, telehealth, and consumer advocacy. To supercharge this movement, West Health launched a new Center of Excellence For Telehealth and Aging (CE4TA) with the Mid-Atlantic Telehealth Resource Center and University of Virginia Department of Geriatrics. The Center of Excellence provides free, practical tools, extensive, vetted resources, and a community of like-minded experts to help organizations enhance their telehealth offerings and showcase their achievements in improving telehealth care for older adults.Older adults often face a confusing, unresponsive, and uncoordinated care system and these hurdles were amplified during the COVID-19 pandemic. In response, federal and state leaders expanded payment for telehealth services. In 2020 alone, Medicare-covered telehealth visits exploded by 63-fold. Leading health systems with telehealth platforms learned that older adults can and will use this type of care, however intentional human-centered design efforts are vital to ensure all customer segments – particularly older adults with complex care needs – can meaningfully use telehealth going forward.The TeleDentists is honored to be recognized for its commitment in shaping the future of age-inclusive telehealth to meet the needs, values, and preferences of older adult and family caregivers of today and tomorrow. This is one more way The TeleDentists is achieving its mission to provide access to dental care whenever, wherever a dentist is needed.For more information, please contact Leah Sigler, President: ... and visit our website

Leah Sigler

The TeleDentists

+1 888-641-5505

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other

TeleDentistry is Easy!