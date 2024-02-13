Cameron Vetter Joins New Resources Consulting As AI Practice Director

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MILWAUKEE, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Resources Consulting ("NRC"), a pioneering technology and business consulting firm with over two decades of experience transforming organizations, is excited to announce Cameron Vetter as its new AI Practice Director. This appointment underscores NRC's commitment to enhancing its delivery of innovative solutions to clients, leveraging the synergy of the partnership to bring unparalleled value and services in the rapidly evolving AI domain. Cameron joins NRC, bringing a quarter-century of rich experience in leveraging Microsoft technologies to innovate and develop groundbreaking products.

Continue Reading

NRC stands at the forefront of consulting services, offering comprehensive strategies from implementation to support across diverse industries. An Oracle Partner, NRC is dedicated to marrying technology with business acumen and has consistently paved the way for organizations to achieve their highest potential with a comprehensive suite of offerings, including managed services. The addition of Cameron marks a significant leap forward in NRC's journey toward integrating cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence and cloud architecture into their suite of solutions.

New Resources Consulting is excited to announce Cameron Vetter as its new AI Practice Director.

Post this

Cameron's illustrious career is distinguished by his roles spanning technical expertise to visionary leadership in various organizational scales, from nimble startups to global giants. His approach to technology is holistic, understanding that the backbone of any successful innovation lies in its relevance to the business's size, goals, and industry vertical. As the new AI Practice Director, Cameron is set to architect, design, and develop forward-thinking software solutions that emphasize deep learning, artificial intelligence, and cloud architecture, ensuring NRC's clients are always provided a competitive edge.

Beyond his technical prowess, Cameron is a celebrated thought leader in the AI community. In 2019, he was named a Microsoft MVP for Artificial Intelligence-one of the first such honorees in the United States-and has since received an MVP award for five consecutive years. His enthusiasm for knowledge-sharing has taken him to stages across the globe, from THAT Conference to Microsoft Ignite, where he inspires both the current and future generations of technologists.

"Cameron Vetter's addition to our team is a milestone in our ongoing mission to blend emerging technologies with our robust consulting offerings," stated NRC President & CEO Mark Grosskopf as he reflected on NRC's commitment to innovation. "His visionary leadership in AI will be pivotal as we continue to explore new horizons and deliver transformative impacts for our clients."

As NRC looks to the future, the firm is excited about the fresh perspectives and dynamism Cameron brings. His leadership is expected to steer NRC toward pioneering the use of AI and related technologies, enhancing the technology landscape for clients, and reinforcing NRC's position as a leader in tech-driven business solutions.

Join us in welcoming Cameron Vetter to New Resources Consulting, where his expertise and forward-thinking approaches will undoubtedly carve new paths in the ever-evolving world of technology. For more inquiries about Cameron Vetter's role or NRC's services, please contact:

Cameron Vetter

cvetter@newresources. com

414.918.9710

SOURCE New Resources Consulting