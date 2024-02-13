Small-Town Sheriff Treads Murky Waters In New Dark Mystery

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Nichole Christoff, author of THE KILL CHAINUNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- What makes a good mystery great? Atmospheric writing. Yes, the puzzle pieces are important, but more than that we need the right setting, the right tone, the right ambiance. Quiet streets blanketed in darkness. Cold lakes shrouded in mist.This is exactly what readers will find in Elena Taylor 's ALL WE BURIED , the first in a thrilling new series perfect for fans of Julia Keller and Sheena Kamal. This dark mystery follows Elizabeth“Bet” Rivers as she tackles her first murder case as interim sheriff of the small mountain town of Collier, Washington.After the death of her father four months ago, Bet has been sitting as interim sheriff of Collier. Everyone knows everyone in a town like Collier, and Bet's quickly made it her duty to protect the people she's come to see as family. But she's not sure she'll be able to hold onto her position in the upcoming election, and her opponent and deputy, Dale Kovac, won't go down without a fight.Determined to prove herself, Bet puts her all into solving her first murder case: a Jane Doe that rose from the murky depths of Lake Collier.The case grows only more puzzling as Bet searches for the woman's identity, confronting the warped history of the small town. The more she learns, the more she realizes she doesn't know the townspeople of Collier as well as she thought, and nothing can prepare her for what she is about to discover.This atmospheric tale places the reader in the dark forest, the deep lakes, and the craggy cliffs of Washington's highest mountain range, in a town filled with off-beat characters, any of whom could be capable of murder. As Bet uncovers the secrets of her tiny hometown, she unravels multiple threads that culminate in a powerful and twisted ending.Praise for ALL WE BURIED is already pouring in!“Atmospheric and addictive, Elena Tayor's ALL WE BURIED is a suspenseful slide into the heart of a remote mountain town where the residents are as deep and dark as their glacial lake. You'll stay up all night to finish this novel.” - Nichole Christoff, author of THE KILL CHAIN“Let's hope this is the start of a long-lived series!” - Jenny Milchman, USA Today bestselling author of COVER OF SNOW and WICKED RIVER“A lifeless lake, a floating corpse, a small-town sheriff trying to make her mark, ALL WE BURIED is a gripping mystery about memory and the dark secrets we can't leave behind. Fast-paced and impeccably plotted, the story keeps you guessing as it sinks ever deeper into the community's troubled past. A late-night read that mystery lovers will devour.” - Lili Wright, author of Edgar-nominated DANCING WITH THE TIGERGet ready for book two in the series, A COLD, COLD WORLD, launching in summer 2024.ALL WE BURIED is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.ABOUT THE AUTHORElena Taylor worked in theater for twenty years before she turned her storytelling skills to fiction. Elena was a playwright, director, designer, technician and educator. She taught a variety of theater classes at the college/university level, as well as Popular Fiction. She also teaches workshops on writing and works one-on-one with writers as a developmental editor and writing coach. She is also the author of a private eye series, published under the name Elena Hartwell. When she's not writing, she can be found playing with her horses, dog, cats, and hanging out with her husband at their home - Paradise - south of Spokane. Visit .

