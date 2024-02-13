Court Frames Charges Against All 9 Accused In Kanhaiya Lal Murder Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Feb 13 (IANS) A Special NIA Court on Tuesday framed charges against all the nine accused involved in the 2022 Kanhaiya Lal murder case.

Charges have been framed against all accused of being involved in terrorist activities, murdering Kanhaiya Lal who was a tailor, while being involved in a conspiracy.

The NIA court, in fact, framed charges against the accused in all sections which were included in the charge sheet presented earlier, said officials.

The court was told that the accused hatched a criminal conspiracy by forming a group on WhatsApp.

The investigation against the accused has also proved that all the accused were involved in a criminal conspiracy.

The charges of murder and insulting other religions while being involved in terrorist activities against them have also been considered proven.

Acting tough, the court also framed charges against one Farhad for involvement in terrorist activities, murder and conspiracy while the NIA had only imposed the section of Arms Act against him in its charge sheet.

However, the accused's lawyer Akhil Chaudhary said that he will appeal against this order in the High Court.

On June 28, 2022, Kanhaiya Lal was brutally murdered by Mohammad Riyaz Attari and Ghaus Mohammad by slitting his throat.

The NIA has declared Salman and Abu Ibrahim, residents of Karachi, Pakistan, absconding, and declared Ghaus Mohammad and Mohammad Riyaz Attari, Mohsin Khan, Asif Hussain, Mohammad Mohsin, Wasim Ali, Farhad Mohammad Shaikh a.k.a. Babla, Mohammad Javed and Mohammad a.k.a. Muslim Khan as the main accused.

On February 9, 2023, the NIA special court had taken cognizance of murder, terrorist activities, criminal conspiracy including UAP Act and Arms Act.

