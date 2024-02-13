Zee 24 Ghantaâ€Tms Ananya Samman 2024 15Th Edition Scheduled To Take Place On 15Th February 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Zee 24 Ghanta proudly announces the much-anticipated 15th Edition of Ananya Samman 2024!



ZEE 24 Ghanta, one of the premier 24X7 news sources of Bengal, is thrilled to announce the triumphant return of Ananya Samman, a tribute to the extraordinary resilience and achievements of remarkable individuals. The channel continues its tradition of honoring those who have risen above challenges to achieve greatness.



Driven by Zee 24 Ghanta's unwavering commitment to enrich and empower our audience, the 15th edition of Ananya Samman is scheduled to take place on 15th February 2024. It looks forward to celebrate the unsung heroes who embody the values of courage, integrity, and selflessness. From grassroots activists to community leaders, this prestigious event will pay homage to those who have dedicated their lives to serving others and fostering positive change.



Through captivating storytelling and heartfelt tributes, Ananya Samman shines a spotlight on the remarkable journeys of individuals who have overcome adversity to make a profound impact on society. Their stories serve as a beacon of hope and inspiration, illustrating the transformative power of compassion and determination.



In the previous Ananya Samman edition, luminaries such as Soumitra Chatterjee, Leander Paes, Jhulan Goswami, Asha Bhosle, Sharmila Tagore, Kapil Dev, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Lata Mangeshkar and many more were recognized for their extraordinary achievements across cinema, sports, music, and culture, exemplifying excellence and inspiring generations. Once again, Ananya Samman will convene a distinguished jury comprising celebrities, luminaries of Kolkata, and experts from various sectors to recognize and honor the outstanding achievements of our deserving awardees.



Abhay Ojha, CEO of Zee Media Corporation Limited, expressed, "Through powerful storytelling, we share the narratives of unsung heroes whose acts of kindness and courage inspire us all. Ananya Samman continues to inspire by showcasing the extraordinary resilience and achievements of individuals who have left an indelible mark on society. Anchored in our mission to empower and uplift our audience, Ananya Samman celebrates the courage, integrity, and selflessness embodied by these exceptional individuals."



Mona Jain, CRO of Zee Media Corporation Limited, further emphasized, "Ananya Samman represents our commitment to transcending boundaries and amplifying the voices of unsung heroes across Bengal/Kolkata. It goes beyond being a mere event, emerging as a dynamic force for engagement and empowerment. It symbolizes our collective journey towards positive change, fueled by the limitless potential of human kindness and resilience."



Presented in collaboration with Sreleathers, Elegant Steel and Mukhorochok, and co-powered by the Indian Institute of Hotel Management and Berger Home Shield, Ananya Samman is proud to have DEAR Lotteries, Tata ACE, Alliance Broadband, Orient Jewellers and Narayana Health as its special partners. This event promises to be an unforgettable celebration of Bengal's indomitable spirit and the extraordinary achievements of its people.



