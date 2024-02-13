Ethara: TICKETS ON SALE NOW FOR FORMULA 1® ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX 2024 IN DECEMBER

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ABU DHABI, UAE, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With just weeks to go until the start of the Formula 1® 2024 season, Ethara has announced tickets for this year's FORMULA 1® ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX are now on sale, with a range of thrilling experiences and fan favourite vantage points now available for fans to secure for the F1® season finale at Yas Marina Circuit.

Tickets now on sale to enjoy the Abu Dhabi GP weekend with an exclusive early bird discount of up to 15% available for a limited time

The 24th and final race to the longest season in Formula 1® history will see Yas Marina Circuit welcome the world to Abu Dhabi from 5 to 8 December

The 24th and final race of the longest season in Formula 1® history will take place as part of the 16th edition of the Abu Dhabi GP weekend, set to take place from Thursday 5th to Sunday 8th December 2024 at the iconic Yas Marina Circuit on Yas Island. Fans can now secure their seat at the region's biggest event weekend with organisers confirming a range of in-demand experiences are now available to purchase.

Following record attendances in 2023 to Yas Marina Circuit, with over 170,000 fans across the weekend for the F1 season finale, Ethara have revealed an exclusive 15% early bird discount for a limited time to allow F1® fanatics to secure their seat before the lights go out to begin the new season.

Saif Rashid Al Noaimi, CEO, Ethara said: "It is an exciting moment as we announce tickets are now on sale for the 16th edition of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, set to take place here at Yas Marina Circuit from 5th to 8th December.

"With last year's 15th edition, we saw a record 170,000 fans visit Yas Marina Circuit from across the globe for Abu Dhabi GP weekend, we are determined to continue bringing incredible experiences and moments to our international fanbase. We are delighted to announce an exclusive early bird discount of up to 15% for fans as we begin the countdown to the 2024 season, and we welcome our supporters to secure their seat at the region's biggest event weekend today."

With more ways to enjoy and experience the high-speed racing action of the Abu Dhabi GP weekend, fans can choose from a variety of ticket options, with all Grandstand, Abu Dhabi Hill and hospitality experiences now on sale. Those looking to roam Abu Dhabi Hill, a picnic-style experience offering the largest view of the track, or Horizon 360, an exclusive platform with casual open seating, can secure a panoramic view of Yas Island and the Abu Dhabi skyline. Back by popular demand, the recent new additions of the North Straight and West Straight Grandstands return for 2024's season finale in December.

Fans can confirm their seat at the circuit's highly anticipated experiences now, from the Deck at Nine overlooking Yas Marina where Opa resides, to roof top vibes of Luna Lounge featuring Ce La Vi, with further featured collaborations including Il Borro, Alici, Maya Bay, Gohan and Ninive, The Maine and Roka returning for 2024.

The Abu Dhabi GP ticket will provide fans with the ultimate key to the capital, with the Yas All In programme allowing ticket holders to enjoy complimentary access to Abu Dhabi's iconic cultural hotspots including one of Yas Island's thrilling adventure parks (Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi) as well as access to Qasr Al Watan, Louvre Abu Dhabi and more.

From new beginnings to potential career retirements of some of the greatest superstars of Formula 1®, this year's F1® Grand Finale at Yas Marina Circuit will showcase motorsport greatness.

For more information to secure tickets for the Abu Dhabi GP weekend, fans can visit: .

