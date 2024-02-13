Industrial Power Supply Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Industrial Power Supply Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's“Industrial Power Supply Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the industrial power supply market size is predicted to reach $12.44 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%.

The growth in the industrial power supply market is due to the adoption of electric vehicles. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest industrial power supply market share. Major players in the industrial power supply market include TDK Lambda Corporation, Siemens AG, Delta Electronics Inc., ABB Ltd., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Bel Fuse Inc..

Industrial Power Supply Market Segments

.By Product Type: AC-DC Converters, DC-DC Converters

.By Output Power: Very Low Output (up to 500 W), Low Output (500-1, 000 W), Medium Output (1, 000 W-10 kW), High Output (10-75 kW), Very High Output (75-150 kW)

.By Vertical Type: Transportation, Semiconductor, Military And Aerospace, Robotics, Test And Measurement, Industrial 3-D Printing, Battery Charging And Test, Automotive, Energy, Other Verticals

.By Geography: The global industrial power supply market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Industrial power supply refers to the components that transform electrical power into different forms and magnitudes, as well as an electrical device that is used to supply power to industrial equipment.

