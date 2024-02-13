Ron Norton Reel Shares Moving Story Of Educator's Ordeals, Achievements

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Overcoming All Odds Three: What Students Taught Me

Author Ron Norton Reel Ph.D.

"Overcoming All Odds Three: What Students Taught Me" shows lessons learned in and out of the classroom

- Ron Norton Reel D STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ron Norton Reel's "Overcoming All Odds Three: What Students Taught Me " is the third installment of his recollections as an educator and how these experiences also taught him invaluable life lessons. This true story contains key advice for aspiring educators facing obstacles in their careers as well as general life lessons.Coming from modest means, with parents who could not read or write, Reel grew up working in the fields and escaped a life of hardship thanks to the guidance of teachers and ministers who showed him another path. In his memoir Reel shares the problems he encountered as well as the solutions he devised during his long career from serving as a beginning teacher facing parents, administrators, fellow faculty and staff, as well as competitor coaches, even faculty union issues and academic senate challenges. He shows how he and his students together overcame minor and major obstacles, processes that changed their lives. The ordeals they encountered spanned academic difficulties, financial issues and even religious issues."Overcoming All Odds Three: What Students Taught Me" also gives a glimpse at the academic landscape of rural America and the challenges of teaching and learning there. Reel conveys the negative outcomes some students face when they fail to learn and the immense responsibilities teachers have to their pupils, how they have the potential to help change these youths' lives as they face all odds and try to better their own lives to help their family, friends and society.Reel also reminisces on the years he spent teaching at a private religious institution where academic and church-related issues crossed over. Reel's public education background prepared him for the challenges there but certain aspects unique to public schooling and the religious aspects of the institution also left him doubting himself."It is about using what one experiences as a means of learning about life." Reel says. His story is that of a teacher who not only educated his students in subject matters but also how they taught him about life. He pays homage to the students who imparted so much to him.About the AuthorRon Norton Reel Ph.D. lives in Brookings, Oregon and has authored several books and publications. He taught at Cal Poly Pamona and Mt. San Antonio College. He established Premier Ocean Properties in Brookings and opened an additional office, Reel Properties, in Crescent City. He is an ordained minister and is currently a member of St. Timothy's Episcopal Church in Brookings. He served two terms as President of the Curry County Board of Realtors.

