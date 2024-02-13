Traveling With Sustainable Beauty Items Just Got An Upgrade: BRIXY Launches Plastic-Free Travel Case Sets

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) BRIXY grows its assortment in 2024, beginning with travel sets for beauty bars.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / BRIXY , a San Diego-based, non-plastic beauty & wellness brand, announces today its launch of its plastic-free Beauty Bar Travel Case Set. This set comes with a (1) white mesh bag and (3) three silicone travel containers that fit most shampoo bars, conditioner bars, body wash bars or facial care bars. Its line of mindfully-made hair and body bars launched in May 2022 and will now have a sustainable and spill-proof way to make your travel and TSA experience a breeze. The three travel cases come in their signature colors for a fun and bright waterproof container for your beauty bar of choice. They seal magnetically and are surprisingly fun to use.

BRIXY shampoo bar travel container set

Three silicone shampoo bar travel containers in fun BRIXY colors.

With this launch, BRIXY expands to a new category and will offer the set on its website, Amazon, and in select retailers. This expansion aims to help even more customers find a more sustainably clean routine to be proud of while making traveling even easier.

"From day one, customers have been asking what we recommend to use when traveling with our bars. We're thrilled to provide the perfect solution that is consistent with our fun, bright and on-trend brand personality," says BRIXY CEO Trey Vilcoq.

Are you tired of liquid products exploding in your suitcase? BRIXY's Beauty Bar Travel Case Set solves this problem entirely. As your beauty bar's new travel bestie, these silicone containers are spill-proof, plastic-free and oh so cute! These colorful travel containers will make adventures with your sustainable beauty items easier than ever.

The brand's shampoo and conditioner bars as well as body wash bars are available for purchase at leading health & natural retailers as well as online at gobrixy and on Amazon.

BRIXY was founded by two best friends with a successful track record of disrupting product categories and a passion for creating safe and effective consumer products. As pioneers of the safe products movement, BRIXY is their newest chapter delivering premium hair and skin care solutions for a better bar, and a better planet.

ABOUT BRIXY:

The team behind BRIXY is well-versed in creating clean and effective body care products. BRIXY creates beauty-conscious personal care products that are mindfully made. Our products are planet-friendly without any plastic packaging, always. We also educate on sustainable living while supporting the planet through our give to a non-profit we created, ECOEV , where we donate 1% of sales to support their calling to replenish the planet to safeguard against climate change. We are on a mission to disrupt conventional product categories by introducing better alternatives. Better Bar. Better Planet. Please visit gobrix for more information.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jennifer Brodwick

BRIXY VP Sales & Marketing

[email protected]

###

Contact Information

Jennifer Brodwick

Head of Sales & Marketing

[email protected]

5129631383

Trey Vilcoq

CEO

[email protected]

8582329599

SOURCE: Go BRIXY, Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.