Exclusive edition enhances thrill with a host of bold aesthetic upgrades

Dubai, UAE (13 February 2024) – Providing driving enthusiasts with an added dose of thrill and excitement behind the wheel, Nissan introduced the new 2024 Z Proto in the Middle East. Joining the 2024 Nissan Z line-up as part of the brand’s sports car offering in the region, the exclusive Z Proto is differentiated by its unique aesthetic enhancements inside and out.



Paying homage to its heritage while being a modern sports car, the 2024 Nissan Z Proto sports a unique Boulder Gray exterior hue, complimented by black alloy wheels and roof, in addition to yellow brake calipers. The distinctive color scheme continues inside the cabin with yellow accents meticulously integrated on the dashboard and specially designed seats, making the Nissan Z Proto a true standout in the world of sports cars.



Serving as a testament to the brand’s passion and dedication towards driving excitement, the Nissan Z has been the first word in Japanese performance since 1969. Steeped in sports car history, and since its global introduction over 50 years ago, the Nissan Z has built a reputation for power, performance, and utility at a competitive price.



Thierry Sabbagh, President, Nissan Saudi Arabia, INFINITI Middle East and Managing Director, Nissan Middle East, said: “We are thrilled to introduce the dynamic Nissan Z Proto to our line-up, embodying our spirit of ‘Innovation That Excites’ and amplifying the legacy of the iconic sports car in the region. With its striking design, the Z Proto is poised to redefine driving experiences, allowing enthusiasts to stand out on the road. This exclusive model reflects customer desires for individuality and promises a new era of automotive excitement in the Middle East.”



The new 2024 Nissan Z Proto boasts a sleek exterior design with an appearance that communicates respect to its lineage. This is achieved through a traditional rear-wheel-drive sports car design, with a long hood, lower rear stance, and a silhouette that pays homage to the first-generation Fairlady 240Z. In the rear, combination lamps incorporate modern technology with new 3D signature LED taillights, reminiscent in design of the famed 300ZX.



The cabin blends modern technology with vintage touches. The center stack takes inspiration from generations before it, with the placement of three analog pod gauges on the instrument panel and climate control switches near the shifter. A 12.3-inch customizable digital meter display with three individual modes helps drivers grasp important information at a glance and includes the redline shift point at the 12 o’clock position, taking strong inspiration from modern racecars.



A strong human-machine bond dominates the new 2024 Nissan Z Proto, which is powered by a 3.0-liter V6 twin turbo engine that produces 400 horsepower at 6,400 rpm and 475 Nm of torque starting from 1,600 to 5,600 rpm. Models equipped with the 6-speed close-ratio manual transmission include an advanced launch assist control system that helps prioritize acceleration and allow for the optimal amount of wheelspin. The 9-speed automatic transmission offers direct and quick acceleration, with a wide gear ratio for an engaging driving experience.



A range of driver assistance and safety technologies include Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, High Beam Assist, and Intelligent Forward Collision Warning. This is supported by an 8-speaker Bose® Audio System and an 8.0-inch touchscreen with navigation, Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™, and Bluetooth® Hands-free Phone System with audio streaming capabilities.



The 2024 Nissan Z and Z Proto are now available at Nissan’s partner network across the Middle East.









