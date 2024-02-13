Jetasap Releases January 2024 Activity Report Of Hourly Cost For On-Demand Aircraft Charter

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

JetASAP , the only live private charter marketplace connecting flyers directly to aircraft operators to book their charter flights, today announces their latest charter activity report. January 2024 shows the industry's annual cycle of decreasing charter rates in the New Year with an average decline of 10% overall. Turbo props decreased 10% to $4,386, while the light jet category experienced the largest drop of 14% to $6,741 per average billable flight hour. Mid jets saw the smallest dip of 5% to $8,502 per hour. The super mid category decreased 13% to $10,734 per hour and lastly heavy jets fell 9% to $13,765 per billable flight hour.

"These decreased charter rates are typical as the aviation market adjusts coming out of holiday travel. Another adjustment JetASAP has experienced is the significant increase in participation from larger charter operators with fifteen or more aircraft in their fleet. The charter industry runs on smaller operators as 90% of them that participate in JetASAP operate fourteen or less aircraft and 60% have less than four they utilize for charter. Most quotes coming through the app to our members were from the smaller operators until January," explained Lisa Sayer, CEO and founder. "This group of larger aircraft operators that are now quoting and booking with our members shows us their clients are slowing down their demand for charter, their schedules are freeing up and the market is softening."

Hourly Rates* for January 2024 of 2,404 Quotes through the JetASAP App