HMP Global's Senior Living Executive Conference Educational Program To Address Industry Challenges, Future Outlook

Official meeting of Argentum will draw thousands of senior living leaders to Phoenix for 3-day meeting focused on best practices in senior care delivery.

MALVERN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Participants at HMP Global's 2024 Senior Living Executive Conference will experience an elevated educational program addressing the unique challenges facing senior living professionals, including policy developments, emerging issues, and the future outlook for senior care.

The Senior Living Executive Conference will be held April 29 – May 1 in Phoenix, and is the official meeting of Argentum, the leading national association dedicated to supporting companies operating professionally managed senior living communities. This year's program is timely; according to data from the Alliance for Lifetime Income, 2024 is a record-breaking year for retirement in the United States, with an average of 11,000 Americans per day expected to turn 65 through December.

“As we enter this 'peak 65' year, it is urgent that senior living professionals stay up to date on strategies and best practices to address the real challenges of our industry, across the entire spectrum – active adult, independent and assisted living, and memory and continuing care,” said James Balda, President and CEO of Argentum.“The 2024 Senior Living Executive Conference is an opportunity for C-suite executives and senior care leaders at all levels to learn from industry experts and network with colleagues and peers. Our educational program is designed to reflect the realities of our industry and prepare for future challenges.”

Sessions will follow 10 learning tracks: Operations, Leadership, Technology, Sales & Marketing, Dining & Hospitality; Finance & Development, HR & Workforce, Resident Engagement & Clinical Wellness, Quality & Risk Management, and Senior Living Fundamentals.

The educational program is overseen by some of the leading experts in senior living, with a focus on creating the best possible resident experience, improving staffing, and enhancing operational efficiencies. Steering Committee members for the 2024 meeting include:

-Tommy Comer, Chief HR Officer at Commonwealth Senior Living

-Ben Exstrom, VP of Information Technology at Sinceri Senior Living

-Angie Fleenor, VP of Clinical Operations at Sinceri Senior Living

-Tavinder Hare, CFO/CIO at Sunrise Senior Living

-Stephen Miller, Executive Director at Atlas Senior Living

-Amy Robinson, National VP, Culinary at Integral Senior Living, LLC

-Kimberly Severns-Jones, Senior VP, QA & Risk at Elegance Living

-Brittney Thoreson, VP of Operations at Knute Nelson

-Christy Van Der Westhuizen, SVP, Sales & Marketing at Legend Senior Living

“It is a very small world in senior living, and we are all working hard to fill our communities with the residents who need us and attract the best possible team members,” Comer said.“The beauty of senior living is that when one of us wins, we all win. That camaraderie in the industry is felt very deeply at this conference.”

To add to the experience, networking and learning continue through the three days where attendees can engage and participate in vision sessions, keynote addresses, the Executive Director Leadership Institute (EDLI), culinary showcase, Hive sessions, Birds of a Feather networking, and the annual Hero and Best of the Best Awards. Attendees will have powerful networking opportunities, programming that is valuable for the entire executive team, and a dynamic Exhibit Hall with hundreds of the industry's most innovative solutions providers.

