Thoughtsphere Takes Next Step Toward End-To-End Delivery Of Clinical Data Operations

ThoughtSphere, a leader in clinical data AI solutions, announces the release of several new features including its first-in-class ADaM Package Generator.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ThoughtSphere, an industry leader in clinical data AI & analytics solutions, announces the release of several new and enhanced features to its platform, taking a major step towards its mission to be a singular AI enabled Data Operations Platform for clinical trial execution.The new capabilities include a first-in-class ADaM Submission Package Generator and Drag and Drop TFL Designer to revolutionze data delivery. This, added to the platform's already avaiable capabilities (listed below), creates a collaborative and efficient end-to-end ecosystem for clinical trial execution..Integrations with leading data capture platforms.Automated cross study data aggregation.AI/ML SDTM generation and data standardization.Role-based data visualizations and dashboards.Medical data review workflows.Safety data reconciliation.AI/ML generated query management.RBQM capabilities with flexible end-user offerings“Expanding our biostatistics and data delivery capabilities was the next progression of the product suite to support end-to-end clinical trial data operations,” said Barinder Marhok, Chief Commercial Officer, ThoughtSphere.“For years the industry has dealt with delays and high costs in specification & dataset generation. Despite significant investments to automate the processes of SDTM, SDTM Define, ADaM and TLF generation, limited success has been achieved due to various obstacles. Our platform removes those obstacles and uses the power of Gen-AI to provide a streamlined and cost-effective approach for dataset generation. By leveraging integrated open-source programming languages, and the platform's unparalleled data transformation engine, organizations can see a 40% increase in efficiency and a significant reduction in technology costs.”Other new features and enhancements now available include:.Analytics builder & oncology report package.Auto-detect query generation.Incremental listing review & collaboration workflow.Automated clean patient tracking.Outbound data configuratorThoughtSphere is pioneering a new approach to drug development that breaks free from siloed systems and provides a fully integrated, AI-enabled, collaborative platform to support project teams now and build the foundation for deep AI learning in the future.“Incorporating AI into clinical trial processes is pivotal for optimizing therapeutic area insights, protocol design, study oversight, and the subsequent clinical data review and processing tasks,” says Pankaj Manon, Chief Technology Officer, ThoughtSphere.“We are leveraging cutting-edge Generative AI technology to provide game-changing automation capabilities that will accelerate clinical trial processes. We are enthusiastic about the transformative impact this advancement will have on drug development and ultimately the patients.”Are you interested in learning more about how an AI-enabled technology platform can accelerate data operations in your organization? If so, check out the content below to learn more about the ThoughtSphere integrated clinical data platform and its full suite of end-user modules available..Seeing is Believing : Applied AI for Enhanced Clinical Data Operations (On-demand Webinar).ICH E6 (R3): Take a Holistic & Automated Approach to Defining, Protecting, and Monitoring Critical to Quality Factors (Datasheet)

