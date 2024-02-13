Six Reasons Why Melba Moore Is Still Marvelous

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Tony winning R&B legend Melba Moore will be presenting her one-woman show,“Melba Moore: From Broadway With Love” on March 15th & 16th, 2024 at NYC'S 54 Below supper club.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 1) Presidential Honor #1 - Ms. Moore received the Joseph R. Biden Lifetime Achievement Award, honoring her career. The event took place at Morehouse College.2) Presidential Honor #2 – Ms. Moore also earned the Presidential Volunteer Service Award for her commitment to improvement within urban communities.3) Street Renaming Dedication - Last summer, Ms. Moore was honored in her hometown of Newark NJ with the street renamed Melba Moore Plaza, in front of the legend's alma mater, Arts High School.4) Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame – Ms. Moore joined this class of 2023, receiving her Star near Hollywood and Vine in California.5) Tony Award Winning First - In 1970, Ms. Moore became the first African American actress to earn the Tony Award in the category of Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical. This for her portrayal of "Lutiebelle" in the Broadway musical, "Purlie!"6) Melba to Appear at NYC'S 54 Below Supper Club - The Marvelous Ms. Moore will take to the stage of Manhattan's top cabaret venue with her new production, "Melba Moore: From Broadway With Love ", on Friday, March 15th and Saturday, March 16th, 2024 (showtime - 7 pm both nights). She'll pay tribute to the great ladies of Broadway from Judy Garland to Barbra Streisand, Diahann Carroll to Lena Horne, as well as Ms. Moore's own great legacy. 54 Below is located on 254 West 54th Street, NYC.Tickets are available on 54 Below's website and at their box office. For information, go to 54below/melbamooreFor media inquiries and interviews, contact Double XXposure - ...

