Kanwar Dhillon Opens Up About His Role In 'Udne Ki Aasha'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) Actor Kanwar Dhillon has shared insights into his character Sachin in 'Udne Ki Aasha', saying it was easy for him to learn the Marathi language for the show, calling it a 'destined' role.

Kanwar, who is known for his role in 'Pandya Store', 'Piya Rangrezz' shared: "I am going to essay the character of Sachin. Sachin is brought up by his grandmother, as his mother disapproves of him. Sachin has faced a lot of hardships. He is close to his father. Sachin does not believe in marriage and love, and he is carefree."

"Being raised in Mumbai, it was easy for me to learn the Marathi language and also give more authenticity to the character. Sachin's role was destined, and I am truly blessed to portray him and be a part of the show," said Kanwar.

He added: "Udne Ki Aasha is a unique show with a distinctive plot that will surely keep the audience hooked on their television screens."

Set in a Marathi backdrop, 'Udne Ki Aasha' also starring Neha Hasora will depict a wife's emotional rollercoaster journey and how she transforms her reluctant husband into a responsible person, which at some level affects the family as a whole.

Produced by Rahul Kumar Tewary, 'Udne Ki Aasha' will soon air on Star Plus.

