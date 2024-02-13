Øresundsbro Konsortiet : Information On The State Aid Case

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As previously informed, the General Court in 2018 ruled to annul the EU Commission's 2014 decision on state aid with regards to the Øresundsbro Consortium, which originally concluded that the company was subject to the state aid rules, but also was compatible with the rules.

The General Court ruling referred the EU Commission to conduct further investigation.

Today the Øresundsbro Consortium has received information that the EU Commission has reached a new decision on the matter on state aid. In the coming weeks, the Øresundsbro Consortium will together with its owners analyze the impact of the new state aid decision and follow-up.

Link to EU commission press release.

Public financing of Øresund (europa)

Please refer to the Øresundsbro Consortium owners for further comments:

Ministry of Transport, press contact

Ministry of Finance, press contact at Minister for Financial Markets

