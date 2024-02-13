Azerbaijani MFA Comments On Duration Of Presence Of Russian Peacekeepers In Karabakh

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. There is a need
to hold regular meetings and discussions regarding the daily
activities of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Azerbaijan,
Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada
said, Trend reports.
He made the remark in response to Mikhail Yevdokimov, the
Ambassador of Russia to Azerbaijan, who stated that the timing of
the next round of negotiations between Moscow and Baku regarding
the Russian peacekeeping contingent is currently being coordinated
with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.
"As it is well known, according to the Statement of the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Prime Minister of the
Republic of Armenia and the President of the Russian Federation
dated November 10, the period of stay of the Russian Federation
peacekeeping contingent in the Republic of Azerbaijan ends in
2025.
Following the counter-terrorism measures carried out by
Azerbaijan in the region last year, the necessity arose to hold
regular meetings and discussions regarding the daily activities of
the peacekeeping contingent and about their various needs.
Moreover, taking into account the large-scale landmine planting
activities carried out for the last three years by the armed forces
of Armenia in our territories where the peacekeepers are deployed,
as well as the problem of unexploded ordinance in the area, there
is a need to conduct consultations on the implementation of joint
efforts to eliminate these challenges," he said.
Meanwhile, Mikhail Yevdokimov previously mentioned that the
dates for the next round of negotiations between Moscow and Baku on
the peacekeeping contingent are being coordinated with the
Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
He reminded that the term of the Russian peacekeepers' stay in
Karabakh expires in 2025.
Yevdokimov pointed out that after Baku regained control over the
entire region, the role of the peacekeeping contingent changed.
According to him, after the completion of local anti-terrorism
measures in Karabakh in September 2023, Russian peacekeepers,
together with Azerbaijani forces, patrol the territory and provide
security for buildings and cultural sites.
