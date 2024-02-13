Armenia's Provocation Shows Systematic Processes Against Azerbaijan - Political Scientist

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13 . Armenia's latest
military-political provocation has shown that the processes against
Azerbaijan are carried out systematically, political scientist
Ilyas Huseynov told Trend .
He pointed out the significance of the fact that this
provocation occurred in an area of Armenia where the EU's "civilian
mission" is stationed.
"For some time, it has been noticed that EU representatives
participate in "binocular diplomacy," which means they do not take
proactive actions toward peace. The events leading up to the latest
provocation show Armenia's desire for vengeance and pursuit of a
major global clash. It is worth noting that, in addition to
procuring military equipment from France and India, agreements in
this sector have been struck with other nations, as noted by the
deputy head of the Armenian parliamentary committee on security
issues," he said.
"In a recent interview with The Telegraph, Armenian Prime
Minister Nikol Pashinyan reiterated his strong rhetoric. As a
result, a military provocation occurred, wounding an Azerbaijani
serviceman. Armenia's military, economic, and political supporters
should recognize Azerbaijan's strength, which has preserved its
territorial integrity and sovereignty. Furthermore, it should be
highlighted that any risks to the country's security will be
eliminated," the political scientist added.
On February 12, the Armenian armed forces from positions near
the Nerkin-And settlement in the Gafan district opened fire on
Azerbaijani State Border Service servicemen stationed in the
village of Kollugishlag, located in the Zangilan district along the
Azerbaijani-Armenian border. This provocative incident resulted in
the injury of a serviceman from the State Border Service.
