Armenia's Provocation Shows Systematic Processes Against Azerbaijan - Political Scientist

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13 . Armenia's latest military-political provocation has shown that the processes against Azerbaijan are carried out systematically, political scientist Ilyas Huseynov told Trend .

He pointed out the significance of the fact that this provocation occurred in an area of Armenia where the EU's "civilian mission" is stationed.

"For some time, it has been noticed that EU representatives participate in "binocular diplomacy," which means they do not take proactive actions toward peace. The events leading up to the latest provocation show Armenia's desire for vengeance and pursuit of a major global clash. It is worth noting that, in addition to procuring military equipment from France and India, agreements in this sector have been struck with other nations, as noted by the deputy head of the Armenian parliamentary committee on security issues," he said.

"In a recent interview with The Telegraph, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan reiterated his strong rhetoric. As a result, a military provocation occurred, wounding an Azerbaijani serviceman. Armenia's military, economic, and political supporters should recognize Azerbaijan's strength, which has preserved its territorial integrity and sovereignty. Furthermore, it should be highlighted that any risks to the country's security will be eliminated," the political scientist added.

On February 12, the Armenian armed forces from positions near the Nerkin-And settlement in the Gafan district opened fire on Azerbaijani State Border Service servicemen stationed in the village of Kollugishlag, located in the Zangilan district along the Azerbaijani-Armenian border. This provocative incident resulted in the injury of a serviceman from the State Border Service.

