Woodbridge International Announces Sale Of Black Eagle Consulting, Inc. To RMA Companies

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW HAVEN, Conn., Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodbridge International, a global mergers and acquisitions firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of its client, Black Eagle Consulting, Inc. by RMA Companies.

Black Eagle Consulting, Inc. established more than two decades ago in Nevada, is a leading provider of geotechnical engineering, construction inspection and testing, materials testing, and advanced non-destructive examination services. Black Eagle supports a wide variety of transportation, power plants, utilities, municipal, federal, industrial, commercial, and residential projects.

RMA is a leading provider of professional services in materials testing, inspection, certification, environmental and geotechnical consulting, and related services for critical public and private infrastructure assets across diverse government and commercial end-markets, including transportation, healthcare, education, renewable energy, and water resources. RMA's team of engineers, geologists, inspectors, and technicians help infrastructure asset owners, engineering firms, and construction companies maintain compliance with strict regulatory and operating requirements through a range of geotechnical, environmental, and materials testing services. Founded in 1962, RMA is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California. RMA is a portfolio company of OceanSound Partners.

Woodbridge International's ground-breaking approach to marketing a company globally has transformed the way the sell-side M&A industry does business.

