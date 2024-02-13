UJ Signs Cooperation Agreement With Azerbaijani ADA University

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 13 (Petra) -- The University of Jordan (UJ) has recently concluded a significant memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ADA University from Azerbaijan, aimed at fostering collaboration in academic fields.The memorandum, signed by Nazir Obeidat, UJ President, and Fariz Ismailzade, ADA University Vice Rector, signifies a commitment to developing cooperative initiatives.The agreement encompasses various aspects of academic collaboration, including the organization of joint seminars, workshops, and conferences for the mutual benefit of both institutions.It also facilitates the exchange of faculty members and researchers to facilitate teaching, training, and sharing of scholarly and research materials.The memorandum, set to span four years, also emphasizes the potential for exchanging experiences and providing support and empowerment to students with disabilities.Following the signing, Obeidat highlighted this memorandum's importance in knowledge exchange and the UJ's commitment to strengthening international partnerships.In turn, Zadeh expressed his delight in establishing this cooperation and highlighted the significance of joint efforts in enhancing and developing a shared educational environment.ADA University, established in 2014 by presidential decree, is a government higher education institution engaging in the delivery of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in addition to the advancement of fundamental and applied research.The University is the legal heir of the Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy (ADA) and the Information Technologies University. They were merged in January 2014 to establish ADA University.