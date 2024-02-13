(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

"Global Clear Aligner Market: Analysis By Treatment Cases, By Procedure, By Age Group, By End-User, By Material Type, By Region Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2029" report has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global clear aligner market was valued at US$5.56 billion in 2023. The market value is expected to reach US$18.63 billion by 2029.

Factors such as the growing patient population suffering from malocclusions, rising technological advancements in dental treatment, and escalating awareness about dental hygiene coupled with the growth of beauty standards are expected to drive the overall market growth in the forecasted period. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 22% during the forecasted period of 2024-2029.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Procedure: Doctor-Directed and Direct-to-Consumer. In 2023, the doctor-directed procedure held the share in the market, whereas the direct-to-consumer is expected to be the fastest growing segment owing to the benefits such as ease of operation, affordable prices, and the convenience of having no mandatory in-office visits.

By Age Group: Adult and Teen. The adult segment held the highest share in the market. The market's expansion is aided by the increasing awareness among adults regarding malocclusion and associated problems with this disease. Moreover, the treatment of malocclusion among adults with a clear aligner is expected to increase in the forecasted period due to the more benefits provided by clear aligners over traditional methods.

By End-User: Standalone, Group Practices, Hospitals, and Other End-User. The standalone segment is expected to be the highest growing segment in the forecasted period owing to the benefits such as a wider range of dental treatments, shorter wait times, specialist and quality service, and high adoption of the most recent technology and high-quality materials for both diagnostics and treatment.

By Material Type:

Polyurethane, Plastic Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol, Poly-vinyl Chloride, and Others. Polyurethane clear aligners are witnessing increased usage due to their flexibility and durability. These aligners can be customized to specific patient needs, providing a comfortable fit. On the other hand, poly-vinyl chloride clear aligners are gaining popularity due to their affordability and ease of production.

By Treatment Cases: The report also provides a glimpse of clear aligner treatment cases. The number of treatment cases globally is expected to increase due to innovative headways coupled with the development of customized clear aligners, rising disposable incomes of the general population, etc. The treatment cases have been further analyzed based on regions: The US, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. The US had the highest number of clear aligner treatment cases in 2023.

By Region: The report provides insight into the clear aligner market based on the regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the major share in the market, owing to the growing availability of advanced dental care infrastructure and the availability of robust payment options. Within North America, the US is leading the market. The US clear aligner market is further analyzed based on treatment cases, age group (Adult and Teen), and end-user (Standalone, Group Practices, Hospitals, and Others). Europe held a second highest share in the global clear aligner market. According to an article, The State of Oral Health in Europe published by the Platform for Better Oral Health, over 50% of the European population suffers from some form of periodontitis and over 10% have severe disease, with prevalence increasing to 70-85% of the population aged 60- 65 years of age. An increase in the incidence of periodontitis would support the growth of the clear aligner market in Europe.

Market Dynamics:



Growth Drivers: Skyrocketing malocclusion cases and the pursuit of aesthetic enhancements are propelling clear aligner demand.

Challenges: The market confronts hurdles, including treatment limitations, shortage of orthodontic professionals, and confined insurance coverage. Trends: Technological innovation and the surge in dental tourism are seminal trends nurturing market development.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players in the global clear aligner market are:



Align Technology

Envista Holdings

Dentsply Sirona



Straumann Group

Henry Schein

3M

Angelalign Technology

Danaher

Argen

Scheu Dental

3Shape Great Lakes Dental Technologies



Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Clear Aligner: An Overview

2.2 Clear Aligner Segmentation: An Overview

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Clear Aligner Market: An Analysis

3.2 Global Clear Aligner Market: Treatment Cases Analysis

3.3 Global Clear Aligner Market: Procedure Analysis

3.4 Global Clear Aligner Market: Age Group Analysis

3.5 Global Clear Aligner Market: End-User Analysis

3.6 Global Clear Aligner Market: Material Type Analysis

3.6.1 Global Clear Aligner Market by Material Type: An Overview

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Clear Aligner Market: An Analysis

4.2 Europe Clear Aligner Market: An Analysis

4.3 Asia Pacific Clear Aligner Market: An Analysis

4.4 Latin America Clear Aligner Market: An Analysis

4.5 Middle East & Africa Clear Aligner Market: An Analysis

5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Clear Aligner Market

5.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Dental Practices

5.3 Response of Industry

5.3.1 Rising Focus on Increasing Digital Treatment Options

5.4 Post COVID-19 Impact on Global Clear Aligner Market

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Rapid Urbanization

6.1.2 Rising Purchasing Power

6.1.3 Increasing Healthcare Expenditure

6.1.4 Rising Children and Teenage Population

6.1.5 Escalating Demand For Aesthetics Enhancement

6.1.6 Increasing Treatment Rate

6.1.7 Rising Prevalence of Dental Malocclusion

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Clear Aligner Restriction

6.2.2 Undersupply of Orthodontists and Dentists

6.2.3 Limited Insurance Coverage For Orthodontic Treatments

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Technological Advancements

6.3.2 Increasing Involvement Of Private Medical Institutions

6.3.3 Involvement of CAD/CAM Technology

6.3.4 Growing Dental Tourism

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Clear Aligner Players by Market Share

7.2 Global Clear Aligner Market: Competitive Scenario

7.2.1 Doctor-Directed Clear Aligner Market

7.2.2 Increased Competition in DTC Clear Aligner Space in Future

7.3 China Clear Aligner Players by Market Share

8. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:



SOURCE Research and Markets