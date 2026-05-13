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US Launches Review of Foreign-Backed Biolabs
(MENAFN) A US-led investigation has reportedly been initiated into more than 120 American-funded biological laboratories operating overseas, according to comments attributed to Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard in media reports.
The review is said to focus on facilities located across multiple countries, including Ukraine, with officials examining the nature of research being conducted, the types of pathogens involved, and the funding structures supporting these laboratories.
The move is described as part of a broader effort to reassess federally supported biological research programs abroad, particularly those involving experiments that may increase the transmissibility or virulence of viruses, commonly referred to as gain-of-function research.
Officials involved in the initiative reportedly stated that the review follows earlier policy actions aimed at restricting federal funding for certain categories of high-risk virological studies, citing potential global health implications.
Concerns over such research have been politically sensitive, with critics referencing past debates about laboratory origins of pandemics and the oversight of biological research funded through international partnerships.
Some officials cited in reports also emphasized the need to map out the global distribution of these facilities and evaluate compliance with safety and regulatory standards.
The initiative is framed as an effort to improve transparency and reduce perceived biosecurity risks associated with high-containment pathogen research conducted with US-linked funding abroad.
The review is said to focus on facilities located across multiple countries, including Ukraine, with officials examining the nature of research being conducted, the types of pathogens involved, and the funding structures supporting these laboratories.
The move is described as part of a broader effort to reassess federally supported biological research programs abroad, particularly those involving experiments that may increase the transmissibility or virulence of viruses, commonly referred to as gain-of-function research.
Officials involved in the initiative reportedly stated that the review follows earlier policy actions aimed at restricting federal funding for certain categories of high-risk virological studies, citing potential global health implications.
Concerns over such research have been politically sensitive, with critics referencing past debates about laboratory origins of pandemics and the oversight of biological research funded through international partnerships.
Some officials cited in reports also emphasized the need to map out the global distribution of these facilities and evaluate compliance with safety and regulatory standards.
The initiative is framed as an effort to improve transparency and reduce perceived biosecurity risks associated with high-containment pathogen research conducted with US-linked funding abroad.
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