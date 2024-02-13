Last-Minute Love: How Careem Saves Valentine's Day With One Tap

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 13 Feb 2024, 8:54 AM

Ah Valentine's Day - the day of love, romance, and frantic last-minute planning for many is just around the corner, ready to sweep us off our feet whether we're prepared or not. Do you find yourself suddenly realising that the most romantic day of the year is looming on the horizon and yet your plans are still lounging in the land of "I'll do it later"? Fear not, hopeless romantics, for Careem has come to the rescue with its innovative Valentine's Day 'Panic Button', available exclusively on February 14.

So, what's the buzz all about?

Save the day with just a mere tap of the Careem Valentine's Day 'Panic Button'! Secure a perfectly curated romantic dinner reservation for two at one of Dubai's top restaurants, a luxurious premium ride to and from the venue, topped off with flowers and chocolates for just Dh1,800.

To guarantee a romantic dinner for even the most forgetful romantics, Careem DineOut has partnered with some of Dubai's most exclusive eateries, including Reif Kushiyaki, Brasserie Boulud, Folly, and Virgin Izakaya, to secure those coveted Valentine's reservations. How cool is that!

Looking for the ideal home date..?

Not in the mood for a night on the town? Prefer a cozy evening at home with your sweetheart? Careem has thought of everything. With their exclusive Valentine's Day curated menus available for delivery through Careem Food , you can enjoy a delicious meal for two in the comfort of your own home.

And why stop there? Add some extra romance to your evening with flowers, chocolates, and gifts ordered through Careem Quik, all conveniently accessible through the Careem app.

But the surprises don't end there! Careem is pulling out all the stops to ensure your evening is nothing short of magical. How about a romantic couples massage within the comfort of your own home? Simply book through Careem Salon and Spa, and let the pampering begin.

So, if Valentine's Day caught you off guard, simply open the Careem app and click the Valentine's Day 'Panic Button' on the app home screen to save your romantic night!

The Careem app is available to download on Google Play and App Store .