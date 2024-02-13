EQS-News: ABIVAX / Key word(s): Conference

Abivax announces presentation of four abstracts for obefazimod in ulcerative colitis and sponsorship of scientific symposium at the 19th Congress of European Crohn's and Colitis Organization (ECCO)

13.02.2024 / 08:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Abivax announces presentation of four abstracts for obefazimod in ulcerative colitis and sponsorship of scientific symposium at the 19th Congress of European Crohn's and Colitis Organization (ECCO) PARIS, France, February 13, 2024, 8:30 a.m. CET – Abivax SA (Euronext Paris & Nasdaq: ABVX) (“Abivax” or the“Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stabilize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, today announced that four scientific abstracts on its lead drug candidate, obefazimod for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC), will be presented during the 19th Congress of the European Crohn's and Colitis Organisation (ECCO) on February 21-24, 2024, in Stockholm, Sweden. “We are delighted that all four submitted abstracts have been accepted for presentations at ECCO. We look forward to scientific exchange with the IBD community at ECCO,” said Sheldon Sloan, M.D., M. Bioethics, Chief Medical Officer of Abivax.“The ECCO Congress provides an excellent platform to present new data and to continue raising awareness of the unique mechanism of action of obefazimod, which available data indicate exerts its anti-inflammatory activity by stabilizing the immune response in patients with ulcerative colitis.” Abivax has also sponsored a scientific symposium titled“Expanding the Armamentarium: Emerging MOAs for Treating Ulcerative Colitis” featuring speakers Prof. Bruce E. Sands, M.D., M.S. (United States), and Prof. Raja Atreya, M.D. (Germany), on February 23, 2024, at 7:15-8:15 a.m. CET in room A12. The Symposium will be broadcasted live and is accessible publicly here . No ECCO registration is required to view the broadcast. For more information visit the Abivax booth at the ECCO exhibitor hall (booth #15) or see congress details at the ECCO website .

Obefazimod data to be presented: Presentation Title Session Presenter Presentation/ Session Number Session Hall Date and Time (CET) Digital Oral Presentations Efficacy and safety of obefazimod in UC patients at weeks 48 and 96 of an open-label maintenance study among clinical responders at week 8 of the Phase 2b induction trial Session 2: Clinical trials 1 Prof. Séverine Vermeire, M.D., Ph.D.



Head of the IBD Center at the University Hospitals Leuven, Belgium, and principal investigator in Europe for the study programs conducted and ongoing with obefazimod in UC EC24-1273

Digital Oral Presentation (DOP)-12 A7 Feb. 22, 2024

Presentation time: 5:57-6:03 p.m.

Session time: 5:45-6:45 p.m. Efficacy of once-daily, orally administered obefazimod in patients with moderately to severely active UC at weeks 8, 48, and 96 broken down by induction treatment dose DOP Session 8: Clinical trials 3 Prof. Bruce E. Sands, M.D., M.S.



Dr. Burrill B. Crohn Professor of Medicine and Chief, Dr. Henry D. Janowitz Division of Gastroenterology, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, NY EC24-1275

Digital Oral Presentation (DOP)-71



A12 Feb. 23, 2024

Presentation time: 6:22-6:28 p.m.

Session time: 5:40-6:40 p.m.

Poster Presentations Obefazimod and its active metabolites ABX-464-N-Glu act by stabilizing protein-protein interaction among key RNA biogenesis partners, CBC and ARS2 Guided Poster Session Didier Scherrer, Ph.D.



Chief Scientific Officer, Abivax EC24-1272

Poster Presentation-025 Poster Exhibition Hall A Feb. 23, 2024

Session time: 12:40–1:40 p.m. Efficacy and safety of de-escalation from 50 mg to 25 mg of oral, once-daily, obefazimod for the third and fifth year of open-label maintenance treatment in patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC): An interim analysis Guided Poster Session Prof. Parambir S. Dulai, M.D.



Associate Professor of Medicine in the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Northwestern University, Evanston, Illinois.

EC24-1277

Poster Presentaition-985 Poster Exhibition Hall A Feb. 23, 2024

Session time: 12:40-1:40 p.m.

About Obefazimod Obefazimod, Abivax's lead investigational drug candidate, is an oral small molecule that was demonstrated to enhance the expression of a single microRNA, miR-124. Phase 2 clinical trials in patients with UC have generated positive topline data, resulting in the initiation of a pivotal global Phase 3 clinical trial program (ABTECT Program), with first patients enrolled in the United States in October 2022. Initiation of a Phase

2b clinical trial in Crohn's disease is expected in Q3 2024, and exploration of potential combination therapy opportunities in UC is ongoing.

About Abivax Abivax is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stabilize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. Based in France and the United States, Abivax's lead drug candidate, obefazimod (ABX464), is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis. More information on the Company is available at . Follow us on LinkedIn and on X, formerly Twitter, @ABIVAX.

Contacts: Abivax Communications

Regina Jehle

...

+33 06 24 60 69 63 Abivax Investor Relations

Patrick Malloy

...

+1 847 987 4878

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This press release contains forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates, including those relating to the Company's business and financial objectives.

Words such as“design,”“expect,”“forward,”“future,”“potential,”“plan,”“project” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Although Abivax's management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various

risks, contingencies and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Abivax, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements.

A description of these risks, contingencies and uncertainties can be found in the documents filed by the Company with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers pursuant to its legal obligations including its universal registration document (Document d'Enregistrement Universel). These risks, contingencies and uncertainties include among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, future clinical data and analysis, decisions by regulatory authorities, such as the FDA or the EMA, regarding whether and when to approve any drug candidate, as well as their decisions regarding labelling and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of such product candidates. Special consideration should be given to the potential hurdles of clinical and pharmaceutical development including further assessment by the company and regulatory agencies and IRBs/ethics committees following the assessment of preclinical, pharmacokinetic, carcinogenicity, toxicity, CMC and clinical data. Furthermore, these forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates are only as of the date of this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Abivax disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, forecasts or estimates to reflect any subsequent changes that the Company becomes aware of, except as required by law.

Information about pharmaceutical products (including products currently in development) which is included in this press release is not intended to constitute an advertisement.

This press release is for information purposes only, and the information contained herein does not constitute either an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe securities of the Company in any jurisdiction. Similarly, it does not give and should not be treated as giving investment advice. It has no connection with the investment objectives, financial situation or specific needs of any recipient. It should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for exercise of their own judgment. All opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. The distribution of this document may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this document comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

13.02.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

