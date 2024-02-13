Aspetar Celebrates National Sport Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Aspetar Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Hospital, a world leader in sports medicine, brings excitement to National Sport Day with a range of engaging activities. These activities aim to promote physical activity and well-being for all, providing a safe and enjoyable environment for the Qatari community.

Aspetar transforms Aspire Park into a vibrant hub of activity! Whether you're a seasoned athlete or just starting, Aspetar experts at Pitch 10 offer free health checks and personalised advice. Learn valuable tips to optimise your performance and maintain physical well-being.

Dive into the world of healthy living at the Aspetar Pavilion. Explore interactive exhibits, receive blood sugar testing, and engage with nutritionists and physical activity specialists. Gain valuable information and practical tips to fuel your well-being.

Aspetar CEO, Dr. Abdulaziz Al Kuwari, emphasised the event's role:“We at Aspetar are committed to creating a healthy sports environment and encouraging community engagement. Aspetar strives to turn every goal into reality by dedicating its scientific and operational efforts to building a physically and mentally healthy society. Our National Sport Day events raise awareness about the benefits of sports for both physical and mental well-being, contributing to a healthier society, aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030.”

Dr. Al Kuwari highlighted the impact of Aspetar's“Guide to the National Physical Activity Guidelines,” a trusted resource promoting healthy living. Aspetar actively shares valuable medical content and educational resources across various channels to emphasise the importance of sports. It has become a trusted scientific reference guide and a primary source of information based on the latest evidence and tailored to the local context. This guide benefits practitioners, doctors, teachers, and anyone wishing to incorporate regular physical activity into their lives.

Aspetar actively promotes the importance of sports through various channels, providing educational and valuable medical content to the community. Aspetar's vision aligns with the human development pillar of Qatar National Vision 2030, reflecting the state's ambition to care for its population through advanced healthcare infrastructure focusing on both physical and mental well-being.

Aspetar invites everyone to participate in their sports day's exciting activities. Make National Sport Day a springboard for an active lifestyle!