Bullet Train In Modi 3.0? Railway Minister Lists 7 TOP Features

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, overseeing Railways, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology, took to the microblogging platform X to unveil an animated video showcasing the Mumbai-Ahmedabad train corridor, popularly known as the 'Bullet train.'

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor has been witnessing steady progress since work commenced in November 2021.



Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw saud the first section of the bullet train, spanning a 50km stretch between Bilimora and Surat in Gujarat, may be completed by August 2026.

Tthe Indian Railways plans to operate 35 bullet trains, with an estimated 70 trips per day, aiming to scale up to 105 trains by 2050.



This initiative is projected to cater to approximately 1.6 crore passengers annually.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project will cover a distance of 508 km at a maximum speed of 320 km per hour, thereby reducing travel time to just 2 hours.

The corridor will implement innovative features such as a slab track system and an early earthquake detection system.

The route will have a total of 24 river bridges, 28 steel bridges, and 7 mountain tunnels, including a 7-kilometer-long undersea tunnel.

The project will have 12 state-of-the-art railway stations, which the government claims will be a marvel of world-class engineering.

The estimated cost of the project stands at approximately Rs 1.08 lakh cr, with the Centre committing Rs 10,000 cr and Gujarat and Maharashtra contributing Rs 5,000 cr each.