El-Enany Outlines Plans For UNESCO Leadership, Citing Egypt's Rich Heritage

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Former Egyptian of Antiquities Khaled El-Enany, a candidate for the position of UNESCO Director-General, has outlined his plans for leading the organisation, emphasising Egypt's rich history and diverse heritage as key assets.

“Egypt, with its ancient history and civilization, diversified across all fields of science, and the vast experience of its leading figures, makes it capable of leading the UNESCO,” said El-Enany.

“I am optimistic about winning this important international position, especially with the strong support I have received from the Egyptian and sisterly nations.”

El-Enany shared his plans and ideas for addressing the challenges facing UNESCO during a meeting with members of the American Chamber of Commerce in Cairo and the American Research Center in Egypt.

He expressed his confidence in securing the prestigious position, citing strong support from both the Egyptian government and neighbouring countries.

El-Enany highlighted that Egypt has come close to securing the position of UNESCO Director-General in the past, with the candidacies of former Egyptian Culture Minister Farouk Hosni and former Ambassador Moushira Khattab.

Ismail Serageldin also previously sought the position. El-Enany believes that with the support of partners and friends in the region and globally, he has a strong chance of winning the position.



